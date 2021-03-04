Kansas Health Science Center Board of Trustees Presents Commendation to President Michele Nealon of The Chicago School of Professional Psychology

WICHITA, Kan., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kansas Health Science Center (KHSC) Board of Trustees is recognizing President Michele Nealon, Psy.D., of The Chicago School of Professional Psychology for her support of the proposed Kansas Health Science Center - Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine (KHSC-KansasCOM).

The proposed KHSC-KansasCOM and The Chicago School are two of several institutions that make up TCS Education System, a nonprofit system of colleges advancing student success and community impact. Both schools look forward to a future partnership that solidifies collaboration through integrated health training, faculty exchange, tandem teaching, joint symposium, collaborative research and joint educational opportunities across both institutions. A scholarship has also been established by TCS President Michael Horowitz, Ph.D., for students at The Chicago School who want to attend the proposed KHSC-KansasCOM once it has reached the pre-accreditation phase and is able to recruit students.

"It was my great honor to present commendation to Dr. Nealon on behalf of the KHSC Board of Trustees," said Dr. Tiffany Masson, president of KHSC. "Dr. Nealon has been a source of continued support and inspiration as we've worked to launch the proposed KHSC-KansasCOM and we are grateful for her commitment and shared vision in changing the health care landscape for Kansas and beyond."

The Chicago School integrates theory, professional practice and innovation to provide an excellent education for careers in psychology and related behavioral and health sciences. The proposed KHSC-KansasCOM is focused on training the osteopathic physician of the future to provide effective, empathic and innovative care to optimize the health of patients and their communities.

"We're excited to collaborate with a college that shares our commitment to innovation, service, and community. We're also grateful for TCS Education System, which made a unique partnership like this possible in higher education," said Dr. Nealon.

The proposed KHSC-KansasCOM was recently granted candidate status from the Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation (COCA). The first osteopathic school in Kansas is currently under construction in downtown Wichita at 230 E. William and 130 S. Market, in the historic 90-year-old building once home to Henry's, Macy's and Innes department stores. The campus will include an osteopathic skills training center, standardized patient teaching rooms, large lecture halls, small group study rooms, a virtual anatomy lab and much more.

Learn more at kansashsc.org.

About Kansas Health Science Center:

Kansas Health Science Center is a nonprofit organization committed to training well-prepared physicians and health care leaders who will positively contribute to the overall well-being of our communities. With the goal of opening the proposed Kansas Health Science Center - Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2022, KHSC strives to positively impact the health landscape in Wichita and the state of Kansas through directly addressing the disparity in access to healthcare. The mission of the proposed KHSC-KansasCOM is to train the osteopathic physician of the future to provide effective, empathetic, and innovative care to optimize the health of patients and their communities. KHSC upholds the values of diversity and inclusion, innovation, teamwork, excellence, community, humility, and integrity—creating a dynamic atmosphere committed to providing an excellent academic experience. Learn more at kansashsc.org.

SOURCE Kansas Health Science Center

Related Links

https://kansashsc.org

