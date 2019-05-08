Kansas Students to Speak with NASA Astronaut Aboard Space Station

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from Kansas will have an opportunity this week to speak with a NASA astronaut aboard the International Space Station who also hails from the Sunflower State. The Earth-to-space call will air live on NASA television and the agency's website.

Nick Hague will answer questions from local students at 10 a.m. EDT Friday, May 10, at the Cosmosphere, 1100 North Plum St., Hutchinson. The space museum is hosting the event in celebration of Hague, whose hometown is Hoxie, Kansas. Media interested in covering the event should contact Carla Stanfield at carlas@cosmo.org or 620-665-9334.

Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance and interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Astronauts living in space on the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Space Network's Tracking and Data Relay Satellites (TDRS).

Follow the astronauts on social media at:

https://www.twitter.com/NASA_astronauts

See videos and lesson plans highlighting research on the International Space Station at:

https://www.nasa.gov/stemonstation

SOURCE NASA

Related Links

http://www.nasa.gov

