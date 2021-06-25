Kantor & Kantor and Workwell Foundation to Jointly Offer a CLE Session on Disability Insurance for those with COVID-19 and ME/CFS

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Presented online on August 3, 2021 at 11:00 am – 12:00 pm (Pacific), Kantor & Kantor, LLP and Workwell Foundation will offer a Continuing Legal Education session: COVID-19 and Disability Insurance for Individuals Living with ME/CFS.

This session will inform and educate attorneys and other professionals about the latest scientific connections and legal trends and analysis of COVID-19 and the Long Term Disability insurance claim, appeal, and litigation process.

The goal of this session is to arm attorneys with as much information and insights as possible so that they can advise their clients effectively.

"As we learn more and more about the symptoms that are shared by people living with COVID-19 and ME/CFS, the more we are certain insurance companies will deny LTD claims," says Associate Andrew Kantor. "This is why we think attorneys may want to be as educated as possible, so their clients get the insurance benefits they deserve."

Attendees will learn

The connections between COVID-19 and myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS)

How investigative tools such as Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing (CPET) are a vital part of long term disability claims, appeals, and litigation

What attorneys and their clients can expect when they submit Long Term Disability (LTD) claims that are related to COVID-19

A brief introduction of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA)

An outline of the Long Term Disability claims, appeals, and litigation process in the areas of ERISA and insurance bad faith

The registration link is HERE. Attorneys, please note that as of this writing an application requesting MCLE credit for this activity is pending for approval by the State Bar of California.

About Kantor & Kantor, LLP

Kantor & Kantor, LLP is one of the most experienced and highly respected law firms in the nation dealing with litigating insurance claims against insurance companies. Our firm also has extensive experience with the complex appeals procedure and Federal Court litigation of ERISA matters.

About Workwell Foundation

Workwell's mission is to focus on research concerning the functional aspects of myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) to facilitate an understanding of the biological basis for fatigue and post-exertional malaise (PEM). Workwell Foundation a fiscally-sponsored program of United Charitable, a registered 501c3 organization.

