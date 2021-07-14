Kantor & Kantor Senior Associate Cari M. Schwartz Accepted into the Cancer Legal Resource Center's (CLRC) Professional Panel

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kantor & Kantor, LLP, one of the most experienced law firms in the nation dealing with litigating insurance claims against insurance companies, is proud that Senior Associate Cari M. Schwartz has been accepted into the Cancer Legal Resource Center's Professional Panel.

CLRC, a program of the Disability Rights Legal Center, provides confidential and free services nationwide on cancer-related legal issues to anyone affected by cancer. CLRC operates the only national telephone assistance line that provides individualized and tailored legal information and resources.

The professional panel is comprised of volunteer attorneys in almost every practice area in several states throughout the U.S. with the goal to have members in every state.

Cari Schwartz' entire legal career has focused on client advocacy. Before joining Kantor & Kantor, Cari spent more than a decade representing disabled individuals before the Social Security Administration and helped thousands of individuals obtain their disability benefits.

At Kantor & Kantor, Cari represents individual clients all over the country seeking health benefits pursuant to individual policies and other policies that are exempt from ERISA.

"We are very proud that Cari has committed to help others who can use not only counsel, but an empathetic ear," says Kantor & Kantor Co-Founding Partner Lisa Kantor. "We are happy that Cari has agreed to share her time."

