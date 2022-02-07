Kao Data expands UK data centre footprint with 16MW facility in Slough

LONDON, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kao Data, the specialist developer and operator of high-performance data centres for enterprise, cloud, HPC and AI, has today announced the availability of a 16 Megawatt (MW), carrier-neutral data centre in Slough, West London. The launch marks a new beginning for Kao Data following the recent investment of approximately £130 million from global infrastructure business Infratil Limited, and will expand its market-leading, ultra-sustainable data centre platform into this globally significant data centre hub.

The build, now underway, will adhere to the high-performance design, efficiency, and operational blueprint of Kao Data's Harlow campus, providing customers with an SLA-backed PUE of <1.2, even at partial loads. From a sustainability standpoint, the new facility will use an ultra-efficient cooling system, be powered by 100% renewable energy, with its backup power generators powered by hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) from the outset, removing fossil fuels in their entirety.

Further, the data centre will provide the industrial-scale capabilities that the Kao Data brand is well-known for. The facility is already set to become NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Centre certified and OCP-Ready™, serving the needs of high performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI) and enterprise customers, all of whom rely on the finest, Tier 3 equivalent environments to support and scale their mission-critical workloads.

"The launch of our new Slough data centre offers data-intensive enterprises within the highly sought-after West London Availability Zone, the opportunity to benefit from significant new capacity, as well as the advantage of working with Kao Data's award-winning, sustainable infrastructure and expert technical and operations teams," said Lee Myall, CEO, Kao Data.

"With this move we are excited to be strengthening our data centre footprint across the UK and establish ourselves within the world's second largest data centre hub. Kao Data has seen tremendous growth over the last twelve months, and the launch of our Slough facility is the next step in our continuing development."

With a strong and varied existing customer base from key sectors including financial services, life sciences, defence, artificial intelligence and the cloud, Kao Data's expansion into the West of London presents its current colocation customers with increased diversity and resilience. Further, it offers new customers the immediate scope to quickly scale their existing colocation footprints and safeguard their future power provision.

Finally, with the facility powered with 100% renewable energy, its back-up generators utilising renewable HVO fuel, and its power and cooling architectures providing an ultra-low PUE, Kao Data's data centre will set new standards within Slough for sustainability.

Kao Data's 16MW Slough data centre is available now. For more information visit Kaodata.com

About Kao Data

Founded in 2014, Kao Data develop and operate high performance data centres for advanced computing. With hyperscale-inspired facilities east and west of London, we provide enterprise, cloud, HPC and AI customers with a world-class home for their compute.

Designed, engineered, and operated by one of the industry's most respected teams, our carrier neutral data centres offer the highest calibre OCP-Ready and DGX-Ready environments. We are the UK's home for the most demanding computing infrastructure, with our east of London facility in Harlow housing NVIDIA's Cambridge-1, the UK's most powerful supercomputer. This is complimented by state-of-the-art facilities in west London, which combined, deliver a data centre footprint of 55MW, all powered by 100% renewable energy.

Backed by leading international investors, Kao Data is one of the UK's most pioneering data centre developers and operators. We underpin our customers' mission-critical workloads with high performance infrastructure, operations and compute efficiencies, representing the future in industrial scale computing.

kaodata.com

SOURCE Kao Data