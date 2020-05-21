Kaon Interactive and Customer Ricoh USA Win Communicator Award Honoring Creative Excellence for Marketing Professionals

MAYNARD, Mass., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaon Interactive , the leading provider of interactive sales and marketing applications for global B2B brands, today announced the organization is the recipient of two Communicator Awards. Kaon and customer Ricoh USA won an Award of Excellence in the Integrated Campaign category for Ricoh's Print Solutions Application. Additionally, Kaon earned an Award of Excellence in the Marketing Effectiveness category based on a digital customer engagement application they developed for the world's leading independent, end-to-end IT services and solutions company.

The Communicator Awards is the leading international awards program recognizing big ideas in marketing and communications. In its 26th year, The Communicator Awards received more than 6,000 entries from companies and agencies of all sizes, making it one of the largest awards of its kind in the world. It is sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts, an invitation-only group consisting of top-tier professionals from acclaimed media, communications, advertising, creative and marketing firms.

"When working at home isn't a choice, staying productive, secure and focused is of critical importance," said Mike Herold, Director Global Marketing, Production Inkjet Technologies at Ricoh. "Our Kaon application has helped us engage and educate buyers virtually, tell our value story better, communicate technology differentiators and uncover new opportunities. The agility their platform provides has given us a competitive advantage and helped our sellers pivot quickly to a digital-first world."

Kaon's transformative sales and marketing applications enable companies to effectively communicate a product or solution's value to prospects through interactive experiences, virtually. These applications, in turn, help drive increased sales effectiveness and reduced marketing costs. The digital interactive applications are created once and deployed everywhere. Available on devices running iOS, Windows, Android, and MacOS, Kaon Interactive's solutions are used by sales teams and marketers in nearly 150 countries.

"This is a huge honor and speaks to the amazing quality of our work and the value that Kaon's applications provide in helping achieve both personal and professional success for our customers," said Dana Drissel, Vice President of Marketing at Kaon Interactive. "In our current marketing landscape, digital transformation is no longer an option. Sellers have to be even better at value storytelling to get mindshare. Our work with global B2B companies is significantly helping transform the way these organizations approach this digital-first sales and marketing world."

About Kaon Interactive

Kaon Interactive is a B2B software company. Kaon's interactive sales and marketing applications simplify complex product and solution stories in a visually engaging way anywhere, anytime, turning prospects into customers. The company's interactive 3D sales and marketing applications transform product and solution marketing content into visual storytelling experiences to deepen customer engagement, reduce marketing expenses and accelerate the sales cycle. Whether virtual or in-person, more than 5,000 Kaon interactive applications are being used worldwide by leading global B2B companies in such industries as life sciences, manufacturing and technology. For more information about Kaon, visit www.kaon.com .

Media Contact for Kaon Interactive

Kim MacKenzie

[email protected]

(781) 749-0077

SOURCE Kaon Interactive

Related Links

https://www.kaon.com

