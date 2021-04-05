Kaon Interactive Announces David Meerman Scott as Keynote Speaker for Upcoming Virtual Event

MAYNARD, Mass., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaon Interactive , the leading provider of interactive marketing and sales applications for global B2B brands, today announced the company will present a free virtual event on April 14, 2021 titled The Future of Digital Events is Now: Engaging Customers Today, Tomorrow, and Beyond.

Revenue growth and cost-efficiency demands are driving CEOs to look at long-term digital transformations of their sales and marketing strategies, versus short-term "fixes." The Wall Street Journal predicts a 36% reduction in permanent business travel, further validating why B2B marketers will continue to leverage digital and hybrid events in lieu of in-person meetings to spur enterprise growth. Kaon's event will explore the importance of attendee involvement and the transfer of knowledge/enthusiasm that is needed to drive higher qualified leads and initiate buying discussions. The event will feature bite-size sessions, roundtables, and Q&A with leading industry experts who will share strategies for creating engaging digital experiences. They will also discuss what the value of hybrid events could mean in a digital-first world.

David Meerman Scott, co-author with his daughter Reiko of Fanocracy: Turning fans into customers and customers in to fans and co-author with Michelle Manafy of Standout Virtual Events: How to create an experience that your audience will love, the first book to teach people how to host and speak at a virtual event in the age of COVID-19, will serve as keynote speaker. The real-time marketing revolution pioneer will kick-off an impressive roster of speakers coming together to help the audience build digital events, uncover real needs, and harness the holistic nature of virtual engagement.

"The pendulum has swung too far in the direction of superficial online communications at a time when people are hungry for true human connection," says Scott. "In today's digital-first world, we all have an opportunity to rethink how we reach and involve people to create those powerful connections that build fans."

Kaon's upcoming virtual event was designed to empower attendees to discover and execute solutions to their unique digital event and selling challenges. Additional speakers and topics include:

Gavin Finn , President & CEO at Kaon Interactive – How to elevate customer engagement and knowledge transfer in digital events, digital selling and beyond

, President & CEO at – How to elevate customer engagement and knowledge transfer in digital events, digital selling and beyond Nicole Bulanda , Commercial Program Manager at Rockwell Automation – How Rockwell is changing buyers' points of view, in online meetings and events

, Commercial Program Manager at – How Rockwell is changing buyers' points of view, in online meetings and events Idoia Rodes, President of MCI Benelux, MCI Group – A path to being relevant today and tomorrow

– A path to being relevant today and tomorrow The future of digital customer engagement (panel discussions)

Reinventing digital customer engagement in B2B (roundtable)

"Creating compelling digital customer engagements has never been more pressing for long-term enterprise success," said Gavin Finn, President & CEO of Kaon Interactive. "Our panel's collective experience and expertise aligns seamlessly with our mission of enabling global B2B companies to convey complex value stories via engaging and interactive experiences, rather than by way of impersonal, passive content."

The Future of Digital Events is Now: Engaging Customers Today, Tomorrow, and Beyond takes place Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. – 2:30 pm EST. For a complete agenda and to register, visit http://bit.ly/KaonFutureOfDigitalEvents .

