Kaon Interactive Names John Heffernan Chief Operating Officer

MAYNARD, Mass., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaon Interactive, the leading provider of interactive marketing and sales applications for global B2B brands, today announced that John Heffernan has been appointed Chief Operating Officer.

As COO, he will lead the strategic development of Kaon's solutions as well as the long-term roadmap for continuously advancing the company's technology infrastructure, organizational development, and unique methodologies and processes to ensure scalability and sustainability.

During his eight years at Kaon Interactive, John has grown the company's internal applications capability immeasurably. He has established a scalable process for building a high volume of customer applications with a complex set of technologies and customized requirements.

John has assembled the industry's leading team for creating and deploying the most engaging and effective interactive sales and marketing applications for global B2B enterprises. This team of Project Managers, Creative/User Experience Specialists, Applications Programming Experts, and Modeling/Animation Professionals builds innovative applications for the world's most advanced companies. John serves as Kaon's executive sponsor for, and as a strategic partner to, an increasing portfolio of global B2B enterprises.

"John's highly innovative spirit has allowed Kaon to achieve extraordinary success," said Gavin Finn, President & CEO of Kaon Interactive. "He has transformed the internal business and technical operations of the company, while simultaneously focusing on improving our customers' sales and marketing effectiveness. His many contributions have played a significant role in Kaon's growth, and we're excited to have him extend his leadership in this new role as the company continues to grow and become a more strategic partner to so many major corporations."

Prior to joining Kaon, John held executive operation and production positions at: Creative Cabana, Inc., Ashville Media, The Pohly Company and The StayWell Company.

About Kaon Interactive

Kaon Interactive is a B2B software company. Kaon's interactive sales and marketing applications simplify complex product and solution stories in a visually engaging way - anywhere, anytime. The company's interactive 3D sales and marketing applications transform passive product and solution marketing content into interactive visual storytelling experiences to deepen customer engagement, reduce marketing expenses and accelerate the sales cycle. In both virtual and in-person venues, more than 5,000 Kaon interactive applications are being used worldwide by leading global B2B companies in such industries as life sciences, advanced manufacturing and information technology. For more information about Kaon, visit www.kaon.com.

