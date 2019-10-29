Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP Investigating Reports Of AIG Misleading Teachers Regarding Retirement Plans
Oct 29, 2019, 20:58 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating reports that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is probing sales and disclosure practices of Valic, a unit of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) that reportedly handles retirement plans for school districts and universities.
According to The Wall Street Journal, "the inquiry centers on whether incentives in Valic's compensation structure rewarded representatives for selling higher-cost products to retirement plan participants and whether Valic materials and representatives properly disclose the payments its representatives receive on certain product sales, the people familiar with the matter said." Further, according to The Wall Street Journal, "[t]he SEC is also looking at Valic's arrangements with school districts, in which it provides money to cover certain school expenses while also offering investment advice and products to school employees. . . ." Reportedly, in recent weeks, a number of high-level Valic executives have been placed on administrative leave.
If you are a teacher, or other school employee who may have invested in one of the retirement plans put in place by Valic and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.
