Kaplan Fox Has Filed a Class Action to Recover Losses for Investors Who Purchased Boston Scientific Corporation Securities

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) has filed a class action suit in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts against Boston Scientific Corporation ("Boston Scientific" or "BSX" or the "Company") (NYSE: BSX) and certain of its executives.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and is brought by plaintiff on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased the publicly traded securities of Boston Scientific during the period April 24, 2019 through November 16, 2020, inclusive ("Class Period").

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than February 2, 2021 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the proposed Class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery.

Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of the proposed Class and is represented by Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com). Our firm, with offices in New York, Oakland, Los Angeles, Chicago, and New Jersey, has decades of experience in prosecuting investor class actions and actions involving violations of the Federal securities laws.

If you have any questions about this Notice, the action, your rights, or your interests, or would like a copy of the complaint, please visit our website (www.kaplanfox.com) or e-mail attorneys Jeff Campisi ([email protected]), or Larry King ([email protected]), or contact them by phone, regular mail, or fax:

Jeffrey P. Campisi KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP 850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor New York, NY 10022 Telephone: (212) 329-8571 Fax: (212) 687-7714 E-mail address: [email protected] Laurence D. King KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP 1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560 Oakland, CA 94612 Telephone: (415) 772-4704 Fax: (415) 772-4709 E-mail address: [email protected]

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP

Related Links

http://www.kaplanfox.com

