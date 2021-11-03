Kaplan Morrell Attorneys at Law is named Best Law Firm for 2022 by U.S. News & World Report

DENVER, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Morrell has made the list for Best Law Firms for 2022, ranked by the U.S. News & World Report. To earn this honor, a firm must also have at least one attorney who is recognized in the current edition of Best Lawyers in a "Best Law Firms" ranked practice area, which acknowledges 5% of lawyers practicing in the United States. Both Michael Kaplan and Britton Morrell have ranked in the top 5% workers compensation attorneys of practicing attorneys in the United States.

The Best Law Firms designation is achieved by way of ballot and survey submissions from the firm's clients and professional peers. The surveys typically address a firm's expertise, responsiveness, understanding of a business and its needs, cost-effectiveness, civility, and whether they would refer another client. Data is also collected from Best Lawyers ballots, which can only be completed by attorneys who are currently recognized by Best Lawyers.

Kaplan Morrell is proud to be recognized for their professional excellence, as ranked by their clients and peers. "We're honored that US News & World Report has recognized our hard work and dedication for injured workers in Colorado. We work very hard to be the best work injury lawyers near all Coloradans," said Britton Morrell and Michael Kaplan.

"All too often, injured workers face a complicated, sometimes bizarre, set of changing rules and regulations governing their much-needed benefits. The insurance carrier and the company doctors are motivated to reduce and limit the medical care workers with on-the-job injuries receive and they are very familiar with the work injury system and we are proud of our history and efforts to protect Colorado workers."

The Award-Winning Law Firm of Kaplan Morrell serves all injured workers in Colorado. We serve clients throughout Colorado including the cities of Denver, Aurora, Arvada, Westminster, Louisville, Boulder, Thornton, Lakewood, Longmont, Loveland, Greeley, Fort Collins, Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Eastern Plains, Brush, Sterling, Fort Morgan, Limon, Vail, Grand Junction, Edwards, Glenwood Springs, Durango, Montrose, Gunnison, Steamboat Springs, Broomfield, and beyond. Se Habla Espanol.

Contact:

Kaplan Morrell Attorneys at Law

6801 West 20th Street, Suite 201

Greeley, Colorado 80634

Ph: 970.356.9898

https://kaplanmorrell.com

