Kaplansky Insurance Acquires Burak Insurance

NEEDHAM, Mass., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplansky Insurance, one of the largest independent locally owned agencies in the Northeast, today announced that it has acquired Burak Insurance, located in Canton, MA.

"We are excited to add the Burak Agency to our expanding network of local offices," said Ely Kaplansky, President and CEO of Kaplansky Insurance.

Burak Insurance is a local, independent agency based in Canton, MA.

The addition of Burak marks the agency's 31st overall acquisition and its fourth for 2018. "We continue to remain focused on adding high-quality agencies with a solid reputation and talented colleagues with a dedication to client service," added Mr. Kaplansky. Kaplansky Insurance currently operates 12 locations throughout Massachusetts.

About Kaplansky Insurance

Founded in 1974, Kaplansky Insurance, based in Needham, is one of the most respected and successful insurance agencies in Massachusetts. Kaplansky Insurance provides a full range of personal and commercial insurance products. Kaplansky Insurance has retained its status as part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies recognized for their commitment to delivering the highest level of customer satisfaction, by earning the "Five Star" and "Best Practices" award of distinction.

For more information, contact Julia Silve, Marketing Director 781.453.2552. 206421@email4pr.com

CONTACT: Julia Silve

Kaplansky Insurance

10 Kearney Rd

Needham, MA 02494

781-453-2552

www.kaplansky.com

206421@email4pr.com

SOURCE Kaplansky Insurance

Related Links

http://www.kaplansky.com

