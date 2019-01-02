Kaplansky Insurance Acquires Burak Insurance
Jan 02, 2019, 17:40 ET
NEEDHAM, Mass., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplansky Insurance, one of the largest independent locally owned agencies in the Northeast, today announced that it has acquired Burak Insurance, located in Canton, MA.
"We are excited to add the Burak Agency to our expanding network of local offices," said Ely Kaplansky, President and CEO of Kaplansky Insurance.
The addition of Burak marks the agency's 31st overall acquisition and its fourth for 2018. "We continue to remain focused on adding high-quality agencies with a solid reputation and talented colleagues with a dedication to client service," added Mr. Kaplansky. Kaplansky Insurance currently operates 12 locations throughout Massachusetts.
About Kaplansky Insurance
Founded in 1974, Kaplansky Insurance, based in Needham, is one of the most respected and successful insurance agencies in Massachusetts. Kaplansky Insurance provides a full range of personal and commercial insurance products. Kaplansky Insurance has retained its status as part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies recognized for their commitment to delivering the highest level of customer satisfaction, by earning the "Five Star" and "Best Practices" award of distinction.
For more information, contact Julia Silve, Marketing Director 781.453.2552. 206421@email4pr.com
CONTACT: Julia Silve
Kaplansky Insurance
10 Kearney Rd
Needham, MA 02494
781-453-2552
www.kaplansky.com
206421@email4pr.com
SOURCE Kaplansky Insurance
Share this article