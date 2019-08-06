KAR Auction Services, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE: KAR), today reported its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2019. For the second quarter of 2019, the company reported revenue from continuing operations of $719.1 million as compared with revenue from continuing operations of $623.4 million for the second quarter of 2018, an increase of 15%. Net income from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2019 decreased 27% to $27.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, as compared with net income from continuing operations of $37.4 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 decreased 2% to $135.9 million, as compared with Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $139.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Operating adjusted net income from continuing operations per diluted share decreased 17% to $0.30 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, as compared with operating adjusted net income from continuing operations per diluted share of $0.36 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. KAR incurred operating losses of $16.0 million and $11.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, which were attributable to the rollout of Trade Rev.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the company reported revenue from continuing operations of $1,408.7 million as compared with revenue from continuing operations of $1,236.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, an increase of 14%. Net income from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2019 decreased 40% to $42.7 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, as compared with net income from continuing operations of $71.6 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2019 decreased 4% to $258.8 million, as compared with Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $268.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Operating adjusted net income from continuing operations per diluted share decreased 32% to $0.50 for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared with operating adjusted net income from continuing operations per diluted share of $0.74 for the six months ended June 30, 2018. KAR incurred operating losses of $32.8 million and $22.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, which were attributed to the rollout of Trade Rev.

"We successfully completed the spin of IAA and are pleased with the early results of the transaction," said Jim Hallett, chairman and CEO of KAR Auction Services, Inc. "We remain confident in our strategy and capital allocation plan, and are highly focused on leading the digital evolution of our industry, managing cost, and executing on the fundamentals of our business."

2019 Outlook

KAR Auction Services' previously stated outlook remains unchanged.

(in millions, except per share amounts) Annual

Guidance



Net income from continuing operations $123.0 - $137.0 Income tax expense $50.0 - $56.0 Interest expense, net of interest income $192 Depreciation and amortization $190 EBITDA $555.0 - $575.0 Adjusted EBITDA addbacks, net ($25.0) Adjusted EBITDA $530 - $550 Capital expenditures $154 Cash taxes $60 Cash interest on corporate debt $110 Effective tax rate 29% Net income from continuing operations per share - diluted $0.92 - $1.02 Operating adjusted net income per share $1.24 - $1.34 Weighted average diluted shares 134

Earnings guidance does not contemplate future items such as business development activities, strategic developments (such as restructurings, spin-offs or dispositions of assets or investments), gains/losses associated with step acquisitions, contingent purchase price adjustments, significant expenses related to litigation and changes in applicable laws and regulations (including significant accounting and tax matters). The timing and amounts of these items are highly variable, difficult to predict, and of a potential size that could have a substantial impact on the company's reported results for any given period. Prospective quantification of these items is generally not practicable. Forward-looking non-GAAP guidance excludes amortization expense associated with acquired intangible assets, as well as one-time charges, net of taxes. See reconciliations of the company's guidance on pages 8 and 9.

Dividend Announcement

The company announced a cash dividend today of $0.19 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on October 3, 2019, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 20, 2019.

Potential Refinancing of Credit Facilities

We intend to amend and extend our credit facilities in early September, subject to acceptable market conditions. We are expecting to increase our Term Loan borrowings with the proceeds being used for general corporate purposes including future acquisitions. We expect any proceeds received from the refinancing to increase our cash balances upon closing. We expect to complete the refinancing of our debt prior to September 30, 2019.

KAR Auction Services, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Operating revenues













ADESA Auction Services $ 632.4



$ 538.3



$ 1,232.1



$ 1,066.4

AFC 86.7



85.1



176.6



170.2

Total operating revenues 719.1



623.4



1,408.7



1,236.6

















Operating expenses













Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 417.4



330.2



811.3



658.5

Selling, general and administrative 163.2



149.9



338.4



305.4

Depreciation and amortization 47.9



42.1



92.2



88.4

Total operating expenses 628.5



522.2



1,241.9



1,052.3

















Operating profit 90.6



101.2



166.8



184.3

















Interest expense 55.6



48.4



112.1



89.7

Other income, net (1.1)



(0.5)



(3.2)



(0.8)

















Income from continuing operations before income taxes 36.1



53.3



57.9



95.4

















Income taxes 8.7



15.9



15.2



23.8

















Income from continuing operations 27.4



37.4



42.7



71.6

Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 28.2



55.8



90.7



111.6

Net income $ 55.6



$ 93.2



$ 133.4



$ 183.2

















Net income per share - basic













Income from continuing operations $ 0.21



$ 0.28



$ 0.32



$ 0.53

Income from discontinued operations 0.21



0.41



0.68



0.83

Net income $ 0.42



$ 0.69



$ 1.00



$ 1.36

















Net income per share - diluted













Income from continuing operations $ 0.20



$ 0.28



$ 0.32



$ 0.53

Income from discontinued operations 0.21



0.41



0.68



0.82

Net income $ 0.41



$ 0.69



$ 1.00



$ 1.35

















Dividends declared per common share $ 0.35



$ 0.35



$ 0.70



$ 0.70



KAR Auction Services, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) (Unaudited)



June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 233.0



$ 277.1

Restricted cash 23.7



27.6

Trade receivables, net of allowances 592.8



454.6

Finance receivables, net of allowances 2,055.6



2,000.8

Other current assets 143.8



100.6

Current assets, discontinued operations —



453.5

Total current assets 3,048.9



3,314.2









Goodwill 1,817.6



1,676.9

Customer relationships, net of accumulated amortization 231.1



227.4

Operating lease right-of-use assets 370.5



—

Intangible and other assets 314.7



303.4

Non-current assets, discontinued operations —



1,053.3

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 595.0



631.0

Total assets $ 6,377.8



$ 7,206.2









Current liabilities, excluding obligations collateralized by finance receivables and current maturities of debt $ 1,152.6



$ 952.0

Obligations collateralized by finance receivables 1,422.3



1,445.3

Current maturities of debt 93.5



13.1

Current liabilities, discontinued operations —



214.4

Total current liabilities 2,668.4



2,624.8









Long-term debt 1,390.8



2,654.3

Operating lease liabilities 365.5



—

Other non-current liabilities 200.5



196.9

Non-current liabilities, discontinued operations —



266.0

Stockholders' equity 1,752.6



1,464.2

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,377.8



$ 7,206.2



KAR Auction Services, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018 Operating activities





Net income $ 133.4



$ 183.2

Net income from discontinued operations (90.7)



(111.6)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 92.2



88.4

Provision for credit losses 18.2



16.4

Deferred income taxes 3.6



1.5

Amortization of debt issuance costs 7.1



5.3

Stock-based compensation 10.3



9.6

Loss on disposal of fixed assets 0.1



—

Other non-cash, net 5.8



(4.0)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Trade receivables and other assets (145.7)



(161.0)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 127.4



177.9

Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 161.7



205.7

Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations 155.8



166.7

Investing activities





Net increase in finance receivables held for investment (69.8)



(63.0)

Acquisition of businesses (net of cash acquired) (120.7)



(23.3)

Purchases of property, equipment and computer software (78.4)



(51.4)

Net cash used by investing activities - continuing operations (268.9)



(137.7)

Net cash used by investing activities - discontinued operations (37.4)



(27.8)

Financing activities





Net increase in book overdrafts 44.1



13.2

Net increase in borrowings from lines of credit 93.5



—

Net (decrease) increase in obligations collateralized by finance receivables (31.0)



1.0

Payments on long-term debt (1,291.1)



(3.6)

Payments on capital leases (6.9)



(7.6)

Payments of contingent consideration and deferred acquisition costs (0.5)



(7.4)

Issuance of common stock under stock plans 5.4



8.4

Tax withholding payments for vested RSUs (10.4)



(10.0)

Repurchase and retirement of common stock —



(50.0)

Dividends paid to stockholders (139.8)



(94.2)

Cash transferred to IAA (50.9)



—

Net cash used by financing activities - continuing operations (1,387.6)



(150.2)

Net cash provided by (used by) financing activities - discontinued operations 1,317.6



(7.3)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 10.8



(9.8)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (48.0)



39.6

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 304.7



303.5

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 256.7



$ 343.1

Cash paid for interest, net of proceeds from interest rate caps $ 98.2



$ 88.0

Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds - continuing operations $ 20.5



$ 39.3

Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds - discontinued operations $ 40.1



$ 32.4



KAR Auction Services, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, operating adjusted net income from continuing operations and operating adjusted net income from continuing operations per share as presented herein are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). They are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as substitutes for net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that these measures provide investors additional meaningful methods to evaluate certain aspects of the company's results period over period and for the other reasons set forth below.

EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), plus interest expense net of interest income, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted for the items of income and expense and expected incremental revenue and cost savings as described in our senior secured credit agreement covenant calculations. Management believes that the inclusion of supplementary adjustments to EBITDA applied in presenting Adjusted EBITDA is appropriate to provide additional information to investors about one of the principal measures of performance used by our creditors. In addition, management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our performance.

Depreciation expense for property and equipment and amortization expense of capitalized internally developed software costs relate to ongoing capital expenditures; however, amortization expense associated with acquired intangible assets, such as customer relationships, software, tradenames and noncompete agreements are not representative of ongoing capital expenditures, but have a continuing effect on our reported results. Non-GAAP financial measures of operating adjusted net income from continuing operations and operating adjusted net income from continuing operations per share, in the opinion of the company, provide comparability of the company's performance to other companies that may not have incurred these types of non-cash expenses or that report a similar measure. In addition, operating adjusted net income from continuing operations and operating adjusted net income from continuing operations per share may include adjustments for certain other charges.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, operating adjusted net income from continuing operations and operating adjusted net income from continuing operations per share have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results as reported under GAAP. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following table reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions), (unaudited) 2019

2018

2019

2018















Net income $ 55.6



$ 93.2



$ 133.4



$ 183.2

Less: Income from discontinued operations (28.2)



(55.8)



(90.7)



(111.6)

Net income from continuing operations 27.4



37.4



42.7



71.6

Add back:













Income taxes 8.7



15.9



15.2



23.8

Interest expense, net of interest income 55.0



47.4



110.9



88.4

Depreciation and amortization 47.9



42.1



92.2



88.4

EBITDA 139.0



142.8



261.0



272.2

Non-cash stock-based compensation 4.0



4.4



10.6



10.1

Acquisition related costs 3.7



1.5



7.6



3.7

Securitization interest (13.8)



(12.7)



(28.6)



(24.1)

Severance 1.1



0.9



4.8



2.4

Foreign currency gains/losses —



—



(0.6)



—

IAA allocated costs 0.9



1.3



2.3



2.5

Other 1.0



0.8



1.7



1.5

Total addbacks (3.1)



(3.8)



(2.2)



(3.9)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 135.9



$ 139.0



$ 258.8



$ 268.3



The following table reconciles operating adjusted net income from continuing operations and operating adjusted net income from continuing operations per share to net income and net income per share for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions, except per share amounts), (unaudited) 2019

2018

2019

2018















Net income $ 55.6



$ 93.2



$ 133.4



$ 183.2

Less: income from discontinued operations (28.2)



(55.8)



(90.7)



(111.6)

Net income from continuing operations 27.4



37.4



42.7



71.6

Acquired amortization expense 14.8



15.4



29.4



35.7

IAA allocated costs 0.9



1.3



2.3



2.5

Acceleration of debt issuance costs 1.8



—



1.8



—

Income taxes (1) (4.2)



(5.0)



(8.8)



(9.5)

Operating adjusted net income from continuing operations $ 40.7



$ 49.1



$ 67.4



$ 100.3

















Net income from continuing operations per share - diluted $ 0.20



$ 0.28



$ 0.32



$ 0.53

Acquired amortization expense 0.11



0.11



0.22



0.26

IAA allocated costs 0.01



0.01



0.02



0.02

Acceleration of debt issuance costs 0.01



—



0.01



—

Income taxes (0.03)



(0.04)



(0.07)



(0.07)

Operating adjusted net income from continuing operations per share - diluted $ 0.30



$ 0.36



$ 0.50



$ 0.74

















Weighted average diluted shares 134.1



135.6



133.9



135.8







(1) The effective tax rate at the end of each period presented was used to determine the amount of income tax on the adjustments to net income.

The following table reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income from continuing operations for the 2019 guidance presented:



2019 Outlook (in millions), (unaudited) Low

High







Net income from continuing operations $ 123.0



$ 137.0

Add back:





Income tax expense 50.0



56.0

Interest expense, net of interest income 192.0



192.0

Depreciation and amortization 190.0



190.0

EBITDA 555.0



575.0

Total addbacks, net (25.0)



(25.0)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 530.0



$ 550.0



The following table reconciles operating adjusted net income from continuing operations and operating adjusted net income from continuing operations per share to net income from continuing operations and net income from continuing operations per share for the 2019 guidance presented:



2019 Outlook (in millions, except per share amounts), (unaudited) Low

High







Net income from continuing operations $ 123.0



$ 137.0

Acquired amortization expense 60.0



60.0

Income taxes (17.4)



(17.4)

Operating adjusted net income from continuing operations $ 165.6



$ 179.6









Net income from continuing operations per share – diluted $ 0.92



$ 1.02

Acquired amortization expense 0.45



0.45

Income taxes (0.13)



(0.13)

Operating adjusted net income from continuing operations per share – diluted $ 1.24



$ 1.34









Weighted average diluted shares 134



134



