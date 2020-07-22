KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

CARMEL, Ind., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will release its second quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

KAR will also be hosting an earnings conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern. The call will be hosted by KAR's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Jim Hallett and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eric Loughmiller. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-844-778-4145 and entering participant passcode 1267834, while the live web cast will be available at the investor relations section of karglobal.com.

A replay of the call will be available for two weeks via telephone starting approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the call. The replay may be accessed by calling 1-855-859-2056 and entering pass code 1267834. The archive of the webcast will also be available following the call and will be available at the investor relations section of karglobal.com for a limited time.

KAR Contacts

Media Inquiries: Analyst Inquiries: Tobin Richer Mike Eliason (317) 665-0366 (317) 249-4559 [email protected] [email protected]

About KAR

KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE: KAR), known as KAR Global, provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR Global's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services, including the sale of nearly 3.8 million units valued at approximately $40 billion through our auctions in 2019. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in more than 80 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, KAR Global has employees across the United States, Canada, Mexico, U.K. and Europe. For more information, go to www.KARglobal.com . For the latest KAR Global news, follow us on Twitter @KARspeaks .

