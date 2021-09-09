KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Host Virtual Analyst Day

CARMEL, Ind., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), a leading global wholesale used vehicle digital marketplace operator, will host a virtual Analyst Day on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The event is expected to conclude at 2:00 p.m. ET.

During the event, Chief Executive Officer Peter Kelly, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Eric Loughmiller and other members of management will discuss the current market outlook and provide an in-depth review of KAR Global's strategic direction, operating model, financial performance and long-term roadmap. An interactive Q&A session will follow the presentations.

The event is designed for financial analysts and institutional investors. The live webcast will be available via the investor relations section of karglobal.com and a replay of the webcast and supplemental slide deck will be made available after the event.

KAR Contacts:

Media Inquiries: Analyst Inquiries: Tobin Richer Mike Eliason (317) 665-0366 (317) 249-4559 [email protected] [email protected]

About KAR

KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR) provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR Global's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services, including the sale of nearly 3.1 million units valued at over $40 billion through our auctions in 2020. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in about 75 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, KAR Global has employees across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Uruguay, United Kingdom and Europe. For more information and the latest KAR Global news, go to www.karglobal.com and follow us on Twitter @KARspeaks.

SOURCE KAR Auction Services