KAR Auction Services Partners with Jefferson Awards Foundation

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KAR Auction Services (NYSE : KAR ), a global vehicle remarketing and technology solutions provider, announces its partnership with the Jefferson Awards Foundation. The Jefferson Awards Foundation is one of the most prestigious and longest-standing organizations dedicated to celebrating and inspiring public service. As a Champion partner, KAR will support and promote the Jefferson Awards' mission by recognizing employees for volunteer work in their communities.

"Giving back to the community is one of KAR's core values, and something we take very seriously in the areas where we work and live," said Jim Hallett, CEO and Chairman of the Board of KAR Auction Services. "We know that KAR employees are active in their communities in many ways, donating their personal time for local organizations who rely on volunteers. I look forward to celebrating our employees who give back in such meaningful ways and personally thanking them for making a difference."

Annually, KAR will recognize up to six employees who have been nominated by their co-workers for outstanding volunteerism and commitment to community service. KAR's first awardees will be announced in early 2019. From these, one winner will be selected to represent KAR at the annual Jefferson Awards Foundation National Ceremony in Washington, D.C. The program is open to full- and part-time employees of KAR and its business units in all locations.

"We are thrilled to partner with KAR Auction Services and welcome them into our Champions program," said Hillary Schafer, CEO of the Jefferson Awards Foundation. "By celebrating outstanding service with employees who impact their communities, KAR Auction Services is setting an incredible example for organizations across the country and will impact lives for years to come."

The Jefferson Awards were established in 1972 by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Senator Robert Taft Jr., and Mr. Sam Beard to celebrate unsung heroes for selfless work in their communities and to embolden others to take action. Since its inception, JAF has recognized more than 61,000 people for volunteerism.

KAR Contacts Media Inquiries: Analyst Inquiries: Gene Rodriguez Mike Eliason (317) 343-5243 (317) 249-4559 gene.rodriguez@karauctionservices.com mike.eliason@karauctionservices.com

About KAR Auction Services



KAR Auction Services (NYSE : KAR ) provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, salvage, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services, including the sale of more than 5.5 million units valued at over $40 billion through our auctions. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in 120 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Ind., KAR has approximately 17,500 employees across the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. For more information go to www.karauctionservices.com. For the latest KAR news follow us on Twitter @KARSpeaks.

About the Jefferson Awards Foundation



The Jefferson Awards Foundation (JAF) powers others to have maximum impact on the things they care about most. They are the largest multiplier of public service. Through celebration, they inspire action. With programs and partnerships, they drive people to change their communities and the world. They are celebrating 46 years of powering public service. To learn more about the Jefferson Awards Foundation, visit: JeffersonAwards.org or engage with their community on Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat.

SOURCE KAR Auction Services, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.karauctionservices.com

