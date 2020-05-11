KAR Global Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

CARMEL, Ind., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), a global vehicle remarketing and technology solutions provider, today announced its participation in the following investor conference:

Bank of America's virtual 2020 Global Automotive Summit

KAR's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eric Loughmiller and Treasurer and Vice President Investor Relations, Mike Eliason will be participating on Friday, May 15, 2020 .

KAR Contacts

Media Inquiries: Analyst Inquiries: Tobin Richer Mike Eliason (317) 665-0366 (317) 249-4559 [email protected] [email protected]

About KAR

KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE: KAR), known as KAR Global, provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR Global's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services, including the sale of nearly 3.8 million units valued at approximately $40 billion through our auctions. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in more than 80 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, KAR Global has approximately 15,000 employees across the United States, Canada, Mexico, U.K. and Europe. For more information, go to www.KARglobal.com . For the latest KAR Global news, follow us on Twitter @KARspeaks .

