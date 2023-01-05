KaraMD Launches Pure I.V. Hydration, a Doctor-Formulated Electrolyte Drink

Pure I.V. Hydration surpasses the World Health Organization's (WHO) guidelines for Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS)

CLEVELAND, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KaraMD, a unique line of natural remedies that target digestive and heart health, increasing natural energy and more, announced the launch of Pure I.V. Hydration, a doctor-formulated electrolyte drink.

Pure I.V. Hydration is a proprietary blend of high-quality electrolytes and essential nutrients and features increased levels of Vitamin C, B1, B5, B6 and B12 that has been carefully integrated to help increase hydration more efficiently than water and in less time. Unlike other hydration products on the market, the formula for Pure I.V. Hydration is driven by Natural Osmosis Equilibrium – NOE, a process that uses science and technology to help drive water and electrolytes into the body faster and with less effort than water alone.

Mahmud Kara, M.D., founder of KaraMD, developed Pure I.V. Hydration as a vegan-friendly and non-GMO hydration drink mix that complements every type of lifestyle – the young professional, the busy parent, the active student, the fitness guru, the health-conscious senior and more. Pure I.V. Hydration was formulated to enhance endurance and promote rehydration.

Pure I.V. Hydration meets and even surpasses the World Health Organization's (WHO) guidelines for Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), a guideline based on a widely tested and agreed upon combination of electrolytes that when taken together in water is known to fight off many of the ill effects associated with dehydration.

"There are numerous health benefits associated with increasing and maintaining healthy hydration levels," said Dr. Kara, founder of KaraMD. "In a world where many people are living an on-the-go lifestyle, remembering to stay hydrated isn't always top of mind. Pure I.V. Hydration is the perfect addition to a daily wellness routine that people can implement to support overall health and wellbeing."

Research shows that increasing and maintaining healthy hydration levels may:

Enhance physical performance

Increase energy levels

Support healthy brain function

Prevent and treat headaches

Relieve constipation

Prevent and treat kidney stones

Prevent and treat hangovers

Support weight loss

Pure I.V. Hydration flavors include lemon-lime, passion fruit, strawberry and watermelon and retail for $19.95 per 16-pack. Learn more by visiting https://www.karamd.com/.

About KaraMD ®

In 2017 KaraMD began offering a unique line of natural remedies that target digestive health, heart health, reducing inflammation, increasing natural energy, weight management, and more.

KaraMD prides itself on developing and manufacturing quality health supplements that are non-GMO, vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and formulated in the USA. All the products are made in an FDA-registered facility and 3rd party lab tested to meet strict quality and composition standards using only the finest, most responsibly sourced ingredients.

Dr. Mahmud Kara, founder and CEO, has over 30 years' experience conventionally treating patients, spending the early part of his career at the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic. Years of experience and research led him to discover the benefits of holistic healing and spurred the creation of KaraMD. Wanting to provide customers with the best products, Dr. Kara and his team provide quality solutions that are backed by science and lifestyle tips. For more information on KaraMD, visit the website at https://www.karamd.com/.

