Karat® by Lollicup™ Acquires 6th US Distribution Center in Hawaii

KAPOLEI, Hawaii, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Karat® by LollicupTM has entered a definitive merger agreement to acquire Pacific Cup, Inc., including its manufacturing and distributing facility in Hawaii. Sale completion is expected to close Q1 2021, after which the company will operate under the Karat Packaging name.

Karat® by LollicupTM has five distribution facilities across the United States, making the addition of Hawaii's facility the company's sixth distribution center and third manufacturing plant. Currently, Karat® by LollicupTM has distribution centers in Washington, California, Texas, South Carolina and New Jersey with production lines setup in the California and Texas facilities for both paper and plastic products. This strategic placement of warehouses allows the company to connect with more customers and deliver even better service. The facility in Hawaii will lend more resources towards servicing the businesses located on the islands that Karat® by LollicupTM was previously unable to reach.

About Pacific Cup, Inc. – Pacific Cup, Inc. has been manufacturing paper cups and containers for 35 years to service QSR restaurant chains with its disposable product needs. They have one 20,000/ft2 facility located in Kapolei, Hawaii.

About Karat® by LollicupTM -- Karat Packaging, DBA Karat® by LollicupTM, is a rapidly-growing manufacturer and distributor of single-use disposable products. This includes cups and lids, cutlery kits, hinged containers, microwaveable containers, portion cups, take out bags, personal protective gear and more. Karat® by LollicupTM can custom print most of its catalog with business logos and designs. The company supplies products primarily to foodservice companies from national chains to smaller family-owned restaurants. They also cater to sustainably conscious customers with a line of environmentally friendly tableware, Karat Earth. For more information, please visit www.Karatpackaging.com or email [email protected].

