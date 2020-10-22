Karate Combat to Air on ESPN Deportes in the U.S.
The full contact martial arts league will launch its second season in Spanish for the first time in the United States; Season opens with an incredible knockout by one of Latin America's rising combat sports stars; Watch Thursdays at 10 p.m.
Oct 22, 2020, 21:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The second season of Karate Combat, the full-contact karate league, will air on ESPN Deportes starting Thursday, Oct. 22. The 12 week season begins on October 22 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, with new fight cards weekly. Karate Combat features a diverse roster of male and female athletes from over 32 nations including many of Latin America's top fighters, who deliver highlight-level knockouts again and again. (Watch the season trailer here.)
Season 2's bouts take place in four virtual worlds rendered real-time using Epic Games' Unreal Engine, the video game engine behind Fortnite. Throughout the season, color commentator Bas Rutten, play-by-play commentator Josh Palmer and British-Brazilian presenter Layla Anna-Lee will be joined by a series of guest stars including NFL Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch and a surprise guest from the series Game of Thrones.
"We're proud to present our full contact entertainment in Spanish in the U.S. for the first time with ESPN Deportes," said Rob Bryan, CEO of Karate Combat. "We've brought one of the world's most practiced sports to pro-level for the first time, and we're making it incredibly entertaining."
The season debut on October 22 includes two Latin American champions: Deivis Ferreras from the Dominican Republic vs. Jesus Paucarcaja Lopez of Lima, Peru. In the coming weeks we'll also see amazing fights from two Ecuadorians, Franklin Mina and Daniel Viveros, and from Venezuela's Omaira Molina and Mexico's Fabiola Esquivel González and more. (There are several Brazilian champions fighting too). Each episode gives fans fighter profiles shot in their home countries, bringing their training, as well as their struggles and their passions, to life.
Watch Karate Combat on ESPN Deportes Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.
Past fights are also available in English at Karate Combat YouTube.
For more information about Karate Combat: [email protected]
For more information about ESPN Deportes: [email protected]
About ESPN Deportes:
ESPN Deportes is ESPN's multimedia, Spanish-language sports brand dedicated to providing the widest variety of sports to the U.S. Hispanic sports fan via television, online and social. The network is devoted to serving the Latino sports fans by offering high-quality, culturally relevant and the most diverse sports programming available on Spanish-language television. For more information visit www.ESPNdeportes.espn.com
About Karate Combat:
About Karate Combat: Karate Combat is a premier Karate brand which operates a professional full contact karate league. The company seeks to evolve the traditional sport of Karate via karate.com, the World's Gateway to Karate, and branded mobile apps. The firm has headquarters in New York City and Budapest. For more information visit www.karate.com.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1318641/ESPN_KARATE_LOGO_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1318642/KC_Omaira_Scrap_v2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1318643/IMG_2865.jpg
SOURCE Karate Combat