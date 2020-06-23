Karbo Communications Earns Record Number of Creative and Industry Honors in 1H 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Karbo Communications, a top-ranked U.S. technology public relations (PR) and digital marketing agency, today announced a record number of award wins for the first half of 2020, including creative honors from and the Hermes Creative Awards and Telly Awards and industry honors from O'Dwyer's Top U.S. PR Firms, PRWeek's Agency Business Report and a Bronze Stevie® Award for Public Relations Agency of the Year.

Client Penguin Computing enlisted Karbo Com to highlight the HPC leader's key role in creating Ang Lee's technologically groundbreaking film, Gemini Man. The resulting case study video , featuring interviews with Gemini Man's Technical Supervisor Ben Gervais, and Kevin Tubbs, Senior Director, Technology and Business Development at Penguin Computing, was recognized by multiple honors from creative award programs. An international competition administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals (AMCP), the Hermes Creative Awards honored Karbo Com as a Gold winner in the 2020 competition among 6,000 entries from around the world. Karbo Com was also recognized as a silver winner alongside industry giants Comcast and Nickelodeon by the Telly Awards, a program honoring video and television.

In addition to creative awards, the agency was also recognized by the PR industry's top award programs. The American Business Awards, nicknamed the Stevie® Awards, awarded Karbo Com with the Bronze medal for Public Relations Agency of the Year . This is the third consecutive year Karbo Com has been honored as one of the top three agencies in the country. Winners were chosen from more than 3,700 nominations across industries for categories such as Startup of the Year and Best New Product or Service of the Year.

Additionally, Karbo Com was ranked as a top PR agency in the San Francisco Bay Area and in tech PR nationally by O'Dwyer's PR News, a publication ranking over 100 of the most successful PR firms annually. Karbo Com has consistently been listed in O'Dwyer's rankings over the last fifteen years.

Finally, Karbo Com was included in the top 150 agencies nationally and top 200 agencies globally by PR Week. Their Agency Business Report honored Karbo Com's ability to retain business and talent after analyzing their revenue and staff levels.

"Customer stories are the victory lap after a hard won race," said Julie Karbo, CEO of Karbo Communications. "It's not good enough to send out a press release. A customized impactful strategy has to come first. Creative thinking about how to get the most bang for your buck and helping your customer benefit from your partnership is key. This is an opportunity for both companies to shine and how you communicate will affect how you continue to reap the rewards from sharing your story with the world."

About Karbo Communications

Karbo Communications, Inc. is a leading digital technology PR and marketing agency located in the hubs of innovation, San Francisco's South of Market area (SoMA), Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, Seattle and New York. A full-service agency, Karbo Communications offers an extensive array of innovative digital services, including branding, corporate and product PR, social media, creative services, content development and more. Karbo Communications has helped to disrupt markets through strategic communications programs for groundbreaking companies such as TIBCO, Apple, eBay, Digg, Logitech, TDK, RTI, Hootsuite, Penguin Computing, Oracle and Cisco.

The Karbo Communications team brings industry knowledge, strategic thinking, creativity and the best of the tech industry's entrepreneurial spirit to create and amplify market leadership for a range of clients, from start-ups to leading global organizations. For more information, visit www.karbocom.com or follow us on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Erin Fogarty

[email protected]

530-306-2392

SOURCE Karbo Communications

Related Links

www.kfcomm.com

