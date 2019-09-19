Karbone Capital Markets Announces Tax Equity Raise for KDC Solar

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Karbone Capital Markets is pleased to announce the successful tax equity capital raise for KDC Solar's New Jersey Portfolio. The portfolio includes Six Flags Great Adventure New Jersey's largest net metered solar project. One private buyer will provide 100% of the project tax equity for each of three solar projects.

KDC Solar's New Jersey Portfolio includes projects in Fairfield Township, Bridgeton, Freehold and Jackson, New Jersey. The portfolio supplies 32.3 MW of electricity from renewable sources to Six Flags Great Adventure, CentraState Medical Center and Ardagh Glass Inc.

Karbone served as the exclusive financial advisor and placement agent to KDC Solar for the tax equity.

"Karbone is pleased to have worked closely with the team at KDC Solar on the New Jersey Solar Portfolio. We believe that their experience and the quality of the solar portfolio will allow them to continue to grow KDC Solar's businesses at an impressive rate," said Richard Weihe Managing Director & Partner.

"Karbone provided guidance to us in connection with our successfully closing the tax equity for these projects. Financing is a critical element of any solar project and having partners and advisers who are both innovative and practical is critical to our growth," said Alan Epstein, President & CEO of KDC Solar.

About Karbone

Karbone Inc. is a fully integrated financial services firm focused on providing financial advice in the areas of M&A, capital raising of debt and equity, project finance, tax equity, financial restructuring, recapitalization, bankruptcy and workout situations in the traditional and renewable energy sector. Karbone currently counts leading energy developers, large utilities, private equity investors and banks as its clients. Since its inception, the firm and its employees have been ranked first among its competitors by renowned trade publications.

About KDC Solar LLC

KDC Solar supplies commercial, industrials and governments with significantly lower long-term electric costs through solar power. KDC Solar is supported by an allocation of $225 million in equity from Diamond Castle Holdings, a New York-based private equity fund with more than $1.8 billion of committed capital under management. KDC Solar is committed to using clean solar energy to provide economic stimulus and jobs. It currently owns and operates more than 76 megawatts of solar facilities at 15 different locations and is constructing and permitting 42 megawatts of solar projects at businesses and institutions throughout New Jersey. For more information, visit www.kdcsolar.com.

