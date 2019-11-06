Kärcher Steps in to Clean Historical Lorain - Carnegie Library

"As cleaning specialists, Kärcher has been actively involved in supporting the preservation of historical monuments and buildings, free of charge, for over 30 years with our Cultural Sponsoring program," says Kris Cannon-Schmitt, VP Marketing Professional. Kärcher has already demonstrated its experience and expertise on over 140 cleaning projects worldwide, from the statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro to the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin – Kärcher cleans the world, and now including the Lorain library in Cleveland.

"This is a major step for us in preserving our historic Lorain Branch. Kärcher's work around the globe is impressive and we look forward to them restoring the Library to its full glory," said Kathleen Sonnhalter, Capital Projects Manager for the Cleveland Public Library.

As the ninth branch in the Cleveland Public Library system and one of many Cleveland Public Library branches built with funds from Andrew Carnegie, this Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood branch opened in 1912. At the time, the Library's Annual Report described the building as "Greek-inspired" and constructed of buff brick with stone trimmings. The library is 8,400 square feet.

"The Lorain Branch is a remarkable Carnegie building. It is rich in history and it's wonderful to have the opportunity to see its façade renewed," said Felton Thomas, Jr., Director and CEO of the Cleveland Public Library.

The cleaning process will take place during the week of November 11 at the Lorain Library, located at 8216 Lorain Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44102. The media is invited to capture impressive, live, action shots of the before and after professional cleaning process on Tuesday, November 12 at 8:30 a.m. and will have the opportunity to interview Cleveland Public Library executives, community leaders and historical preservation cleaning expert, Nick Heyden from Germany specifically here for the Lorain project, for a thorough explanation of the importance of building preservation using safe methodologies by Kärcher.

The specific cleaning process for this project will include a gentle steam cleaning with the Kärcher HDS 4.5/22-4M, which capitalizes on the safety and environmentally conscientious use of 5-15 psi low pressure, 185-200 degree Fahrenheit hot-water steam on the surface of the stone. From a restoration and preservation perspective, steam cleaning is a very gentle and effective method for removing biological soiling from brick, grout and sandstone. The higher temperature allows reduced impact pressure (abrasiveness and kinetic energy), to minimal levels while still effectively removing the soiling. The subsurface biological growth, residing deeper inside the pores of the brick, grout and sandstone, is also eliminated at this temperature. Removing both the surface and subsurface growth extends the time it takes for new growth to recolonize the stone.

Safely preserving this legacy matters… Libraries do so much more than provide resources and education; they enrich communities. Not just brick and mortar buildings, they are a staple for towns and provide opportunities for people to come together, network, and feel a sense of belonging in their respective communities. Kärcher is proud to nurture that tradition at Lorain.

The Carnegie library history includes a total of 2,509 Carnegie libraries built between 1883 and 1929, including some belonging to public and university library systems (1,689 in the United States, 660 in the United Kingdom and Ireland, 125 in Canada, and others in Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Serbia, Belgium, France, the Caribbean, Mauritius, Malaysia, and Fiji).

For more information about Kärcher, visit: www.kaercher.com and www.karcher.com/us

Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG

As part of its cultural sponsorship program, the cleaning equipment manufacturer Kärcher has cleaned more than 140 monuments worldwide since 1980. These include the colonnades of St. Peter's Square in Rome, the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, the over 3,300-year-old Colossi of Memnon in Luxor, Upper Egypt and the Mount Rushmore National Memorial, as well as Aachen Cathedral and the Kaiser-Wilhelm-Gedächtnis-Kirche in Berlin. The cleaning is always performed in close cooperation with monument conservators, restorers and art historians.

Kärcher Region North America is one of the largest subsidiaries of the Kärcher Group with over 1,000 employees. In the United States, Kärcher produces and distributes products and services under the brands Kärcher, Windsor Kärcher Group, Landa, Hotsy, Water Maze, Spraymart, and Cuda Kärcher Group. The company's solutions serve customers' cleaning needs in an economical and environmentally-friendly manner.

About Cleveland Public Library

Founded in 1869, the Cleveland Public Library serves the residents of Cleveland through its network of 27 neighborhood branches, the Main Library downtown, Public Administration Library at City Hall, homebound delivery services, and mobile services to daycare and senior centers. From a collection of 10.5 million items, the Library lends over 5 million items a year to its 330,000 registered borrowers and to 43 other CLEVNET-member libraries in 12 counties across Northeast Ohio. Cleveland Public Library is home to the Ohio Center for the Book and the Ohio Library for the Blind and Physically Disabled, serving all 88 counties in the state of Ohio. For more information, visit www.cpl.org.

In 2019, Cleveland Public Library will celebrate its 150th anniversary as The People's University, the center of learning for a diverse and inclusive community. A year-long series of events are planned to mark Cleveland Public Library's 150 years of service to the city of Cleveland. All CPL 150 events will be free and open to the public, so that all Clevelanders may participate regardless of personal circumstances.

