Kardio Group Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for its Connected Healthcare Solutions for the Management of Non-communicable Diseases

LONDON, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the South African Internet of Medical Things (IOMT) market, Frost & Sullivan recognises Kardio Group with the 2019 South Africa Product Line Strategy Leadership Award. The company's sophisticated online platform and ecosystem of integrated, connected devices as well as its impressive list of partners give it a distinct competitive edge in a complex market. Its solutions accurately predict risks and monitor non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

"The Kardio Group leverages advanced technology to offer one of the world's most precise and advanced toolkits for monitoring and assessing NCD risk. Kardio Group excels in innovation geared toward patient home monitoring via its Kardiofit solution, as well as in-practice diagnostic, risk stratification, and disease management via its KardioPro solution," said Nicholas Burger, Ph.D., Consultant at Frost & Sullivan. "Kardio Group partners with iHealth, a global health informatics company that designs fitness tracking and health monitoring devices, as well as with ER24, an ambulance service to assist patients with cardiovascular emergencies detected through remote monitoring."

The company understands the need to move beyond generalised wellness and to focus on patient-centric solutions that include predictive analytics. Kardio Group's solutions are fully automated with cloud-based storage of all health data. For instance, Kardiofit is a Bluetooth home-based monitoring solution for patients with hypertension, diabetes, asthma, and COPD that links to emergency care. KardioPro, meanwhile, is a practice-based solution that connects a suite of point-of-care (POC) devices to measure an array of vital signs with the company's online platform.

Medical practitioners can utilise KardioPro to capture health data accurately. Captured metrics include pulse, blood pressure, stroke volume, cardiac output, and the ankle-brachial index. KardioPro also calculates and tracks body mass index, blood oxygen saturation (oximetry), and blood glucose levels. Additionally, the system allows practitioners to assess a patient's cholesterol, HbA1c, renal function, and urine protein levels through validated POC devices. KardioPro permits physicians to visualise, analyse, and share data from their offices or while on the move, thereby improving adherence and fostering streamlined doctor-patient interactions.

"The Kardio Group designed its product portfolio to accommodate different needs and financial capacities, and it offers both software and hardware solutions to healthcare practices and individual practitioners via a subscription model," noted Dr. Burger. "Kardio Group has plans to address mental illnesses affecting millions of South Africans, which it aims to integrate as a health focus. Currently, the company serves the private sector but intends to expand into the public sector in the next few years."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a comprehensive product line that caters to the breadth of the market it serves. The award recognises the extent to which the product line meets customer base demands, and the overall impact it has in terms of customer value and increased market share.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Kardio Group

About Brandmed:

Brandmed (Pty) Limited is a South African digital health healthcare company founded in 2015 with a vision to create a global people-centric, integrated, value-based, outcome inspired health ecosystem. This vision is underpinned by visionary leaders who care, simple, validated and sustainable solution driven technologies.

Brandmed is a world first in delivering a unique fully integrated end to end solution to address outcomes and value-based care for patients with chronic lifestyle and Non-Communicable- Diseases (NCDs) such as hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The KardioGroup ecosystem, developed in South Africa, seamlessly integrates a combination of connected solutions across the health continuum for patients, healthcare professionals, practices and institutions, and aims to deliver personalised patient care. This is achieved through key entities of the KardioGroup ecosystem such as, KardioFit, KardioPro, KardioLife and KardioLytix.

KardioFit an automated patient disease management, engagement and monitoring suite to empower patients to actively manage their own health in an era of the quantified self and assists medical professionals to make better informed decisions based on real world experience, resulting in improved clinical outcomes and efficiencies.

KardioPro is an integrated provider/practice point of care suite allowing for real time validated and accurate wireless collection of clinical biometrics. The solution backed by accepted Global and South African Guidelines, automatically guides data interpretation, predictive risk profile analysis and diagnosis to inform standardised, personalised patient treatment and management.

KardioLife is a unique anti-inflammatory lifestyle program.

KardioLytix provides real-time actuarial analyses of all data parameters in the Brandmed ecosystem. With the data generated on unified standards and formats, KardioLytix caters for objective measurement of value-based care outcomes.

For more information go to: www.kardiogroup.com

