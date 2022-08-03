Profiles in Diversity Journal Honors Leader's Achievements

TUSTIN, Calif., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karen Chiu is an Asian Leader Worth Watching. For the second straight year, the top loan originator with New American Funding has been honored by Profiles in Diversity Journal.

Chiu is a 21-year mortgage industry veteran who has built strong relationships with countless homebuilders and real estate agents, helping partners with their clients' homebuying needs.

Karen Chiu Recognized as an Asian Leader Worth Watching (Photo: New American Funding )

Chiu is also consistently among the top 1% of mortgage originators in the country and has repeatedly ranked at or near the top of New American Funding, making the company's President's Council— an honor reserved for the company's top originators—in each of her eight years at the company.

"I take great pride that my success helps fuel the representation of Asians finding their way in the mortgage community," said Chiu. "I am humbly honored to be a role model for future generations who now know that success is possible!"

Following up her record 2020 where she became the first woman to lead the entire company in origination volume, Chiu was second in the entire company in origination volume in 2021 out of more than 1,100 total loan originators, outperforming third place by $64 million.

"Karen has set a shining example that all others in our company strive to achieve," said Co-Founder and President Patty Arvielo. "We continue to be amazed at her elite performance and professionalism, as well as the enduring relationships she builds with her customers."

As a Chinese-American woman, Karen is the embodiment of the culture of diversity and inclusion that New American Funding carefully cultivates. Its workforce is comprised of 56% women, 45% minorities, and 41% millennials.

