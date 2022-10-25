Karen Luk Joins Vivante Health as Senior VP of Product

Experienced Digital Health Product Leader Will Help Advance Digestive Disease Startup's Roadmap

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivante Health , the leading digital solution for digestive health and disease, today announced the appointment of experienced digital health product leader Karen Luk to serve in the new role of Senior Vice President of Product. Luk will head the team responsible for both tactical and strategic platform enhancements designed to support ongoing growth in Vivante's client and partner base, including Fortune 500 and other large corporate clients that offer the company's GIThrive program as part of their employee benefits package.

Luk most recently served as VP Product, Consumer, at AbleTo Inc., a provider of virtual mental health services that was recently acquired by Optum Health. Her background also includes senior product management roles at Welkin Health, a provider of care management software built specifically for healthcare teams; Vital Strategies, where she led a team creating products for COVID contact tracing; and Practice Fusion, an electronic health records provider.

Luk began her career at Microsoft, where she served in multiple program and product management positions for more than 11 years before entering the healthcare space. She holds a B.S. in Biochemistry and Business from the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada.

"This new leadership role marks our latest investment in building a product suite that can significantly improve the quality of life as well as reduce medical costs for our clients and some of the millions of Americans suffering from digestive conditions," said Bill Snyder, Vivante Health CEO. "Karen has an impressive track record as a team-building, culture-focused product leader in digital healthcare, including in areas such as behavioral health, patient engagement and user experience that are central to our solution. She is the ideal person to lead our product team as they continue to help us improve the way that people manage their digestive health symptoms."

"Digital health has come a long way over the last few years, and Vivante is a textbook example of the potential of digital health programs to make a measurable difference in people's lives," Luk said. "My job will be to help advance that mission through innovation on our platform and experience that will help users find relief from their digestive ailments."

Vivante Health's GIThrive is the first comprehensive digital health platform designed to address digestive health issues, which affect more than 70 million Americans and typically rank among an organization's top five healthcare expenses. The platform combines gut bacteria analysis and trigger food identification with app-based personalized action plans, food diaries, educational materials, and 24/7 personal support from registered dietitians and health coaches backed by a multidisciplinary team of gastroenterologists, microbiome scientists and other clinical professionals.

Luk's appointment is effective immediately. She reports directly to Snyder.

