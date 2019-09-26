Karen Oliver and Associates Launches New Website

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Karen Oliver and Associates (KO&A), the New York City-based public relations agency specializing in customized, multi-platform strategies for premier brands and experts across Beauty, Skin Care, Hair Care, Fragrance and Dermatology, has announced the launch of its new Website: karenoliverandassociates.com. Founded in 2004 by beauty industry veteran Karen Oliver, KO&A is especially well known for putting top-flight European brands that were little known in the US, such as Eau Thermale Avène, Klorane and René Furterer, front and center with the American press.

"Whether we are launching a new innovation or reigniting excitement around an existing product, partnering with a heritage brand or small, indie start-up, we tell each brand's unique story by creating smart, impactful content and experiences across multiple channels to take them to the next level of success," says Oliver.

"Our new Website is a celebration of our successes," adds Oliver. "We are proud to share case studies that showcase our expertise in creating engaging experiences that build buzz, heighten brand awareness and facilitate an emotional connection between our brands and the media, as well as coveted beauty awards garnered for our clients as direct results of our highly influential PR initiatives. We also take special pride in the testimonials that so many select members of the media and beauty industry have generously provided. Adding their voices speaks volumes as to what we are most known for: authentic, powerful relationships that are built to last!"

Known as the outside agency that provides all the benefits and advantages of an inside agency to build brand equity, maximize brand awareness and increase share of voice, KO&A is equally committed to empowering the media with the accurate, reliable information and products they need when they need it. "'We are here for you!' is truly our agency's motto," says Oliver.

Recognized for its proven track record in securing media placements at a rate that continues to show exponential growth year after year, Karen Oliver and Associates is now poised to expand its client portfolio to include wellness, fitness, fashion, specialty food, hospitality and lifestyle.

