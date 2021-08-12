Kareo Acquires PatientlySpeaking to Add RPA-Powered Capabilities for Billing Companies and Medical Practices

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kareo , the leading provider of cloud-based clinical and business management software solutions for independent healthcare practices and billing companies, today announced the acquisition of PatientlySpeaking , the leader in process automation technology for billing companies and medical practices.

PatientlySpeaking was founded in 2011 with a mission to serve the medical community through automation technology, and has generated millions of automated transactions for practices and billing companies across the country.

Together with Kareo's intuitive billing platform, PatientlySpeaking provides an integrated data connection for billing companies and medical practices to automate redundant daily tasks with the power of robotic process automation (RPA) bots. With those tasks out of the way, billers are free to focus on managing their business and being a valued resource for their practices.

Medical billing companies and direct medical practices are embracing RPAs at an increasing rate. They find it can augment their operations by decreasing risk and improving accuracy on insurance claims administration, billing workflows, and payments.

"PatientlySpeaking has served Kareo customers with an unmatched level of automation for the past five years. Many of our billing companies and larger direct practice customers have experienced firsthand the power of automation through RPA," Dan Rodrigues, founder and chief executive officer, Kareo, said. "Together with PatientlySpeaking, we can now empower our customers like never before."

"We have used PatientlySpeaking for patient self-pay calls for a few years now, and they have saved us a great deal of time and money. The integration with Kareo makes everything run smoothly," Terri Newton, owner, Multi-Medical Specialties Billing, said.

"Our partnership with Kareo has expanded over the last few years in a way that has proven beneficial to our mutual customers. With our shared vision of providing world-class software to the medical field, it has been easy for us to work together. Now as one team, we can truly unleash the power of our technology in an even more profound way to better serve those customers – and the industry," Brian Cafferty, founder and chief executive officer, PatientlySpeaking, said.

Kareo was founded in 2004 to meet the unique needs of independent practices and the billing companies that serve them. The company has more than 550 employees working in offices and remotely around the country, and serves more than 75,000 providers across 50 states.

For more information about Kareo and PatientlySpeaking, visit the Kareo blog .

About Kareo

Kareo is the only cloud-based and complete medical technology platform purpose-built to meet the unique needs of independent practices and the billing companies that serve them. Today Kareo helps more than 75,000 providers across all 50 states run a more efficient and profitable practice, while setting them up to deliver outstanding patient care. With oﬀices across the country, Kareo's mission is to help independent practices – and the billing companies that support them – succeed in an ever-changing healthcare market. More information can be found at www.kareo.com.

About PatientlySpeaking

PatientlySpeaking is a leader in RPA solutions to dramatically increase profitability by improving speed and accuracy, ultimately freeing up staff to focus more on what matters. The PatientlySpeaking team is excited to partner with Kareo to drive innovations and support customers in the medical field.

