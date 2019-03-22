Kareo Webinar to Present Results of Comprehensive Independent Healthcare Practice Survey

IRVINE, Calif., March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most comprehensive surveys ever conducted among independent healthcare practices will be released by Kareo, the leading provider of cloud-based clinical and business management software for independent healthcare practices, in April 2019. In preparation for the release of that survey, Kareo will conduct a free webinar on the state of the independent practice to be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 10:00 AM PDT/1:00 PM EDT. The webinar will discuss the key issues and sentiments around practice challenges and priorities in patient collections, insurance reimbursements, delivering care, regulatory compliance, patient engagement, practice growth, care coordination, and population health management. The webinar will also explore the use of technology as a means to reduce the care and administrative burdens impacting independent practices in the U.S.

According to Aaron Perreira, director of integrated marketing, Kareo, who will conduct the webinar, "Understanding the current state of independent healthcare practices is critical to addressing the challenges that are facing U.S. healthcare. After all, most Americans receive their care from independent practitioners, plus these practices represent the most cost-effective means of care delivery. The issues we'll discuss in the webinar reflect the overwhelming demands placed on independent practitioners in today's healthcare arena, the frustrations of these professionals, their remarkable optimism in the face of those frustrations, and their commitment to their patients."

As the leading provider of cloud-based software exclusively to independent practices, Kareo sponsored the State of the Independent Practice Report and industry survey to help focus attention on the importance and challenges of this essential healthcare sector.

To participate in the free webinar, please register here.

About Kareo

Kareo is the only cloud-based and complete medical technology platform purpose-built to meet the unique needs of independent practices and the billing companies that serve them. Today Kareo helps over 50,000 providers across all 50 states run a more efficient and profitable practice, while setting them up to deliver outstanding patient care. Kareo has received extensive industry recognition, including the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, and Black Book's #1 Integrated EHR , Practice Management and Medical Billing vendor , as well as ranking at the top of the Leader Quadrant in the FrontRunners Software Analysis of EHR . Kareo's growth further demonstrates the expansion and vitality of the independent practice market in the U.S. With oﬀices across the country, Kareo's mission is to help independent practices – and the billing companies that support them – succeed in an ever-changing healthcare market. More information can be found at www.kareo.com .

Contact:

Lindsay Thompson

Strategies

lindsay@strategiesadpr.com

714-656-0141

Cell: 949-280-5854

SOURCE Kareo

Related Links

http://www.kareo.com

