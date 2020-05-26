Kareo Wins 2020 Frost & Sullivan North American Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Customer Value Leadership Award

IRVINE, Calif., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kareo, the leading provider of cloud-based clinical and business management software solutions for independent healthcare practices, has earned Frost & Sullivan's 2020 Customer Value Leadership Award in the North American ambulatory electronic health records (EHR) industry. The award highlights Kareo's integrated, cloud-based platform that offers the breadth and depth to address key workflows within independent medical practices. The complete platform includes Kareo Clinical for EHR, Kareo Billing for practice management, Kareo Engage for patient engagement and practice marketing, and Kareo Telemedicine for remote video patient consultations.

In the award evaluation report, Frost & Sullivan stated that it believes that a company responsive to both industry and customer challenges is well positioned to achieve market leadership.

"With exceptional product quality and a strong commitment to innovation, Kareo exceeds these challenges while creating best-in-class customer value and sustained leadership in the ambulatory EHR market," the report stated.

"We're tremendously pleased to receive this important recognition from Frost & Sullivan for Kareo Clinical and our robust Kareo platform for independent medical practices," said Dan Rodrigues, chief executive officer and founder of Kareo. "These practices face challenges from many fronts, including changing regulatory requirements, competitive pressures, and the unique demands of the current COVID-19 pandemic. Our focus is to meet the evolving needs of independent practices, helping them overcome their challenges with technology-enabled solutions. The Kareo platform improves their ability to manage their day-to-day operations, so practices can focus on patient care and wellness."

Frost & Sullivan underscored this focus by reporting that, "The company's flagship Kareo Clinical software with enhanced EHR functionality makes it easier for independent medical practices to comply with MACRA and earn positive payment adjustments. It is easy-to-use, configurable and connects seamlessly with billing systems. Kareo Clinical delivers a potent software suite offering numerous features – all with the primary goal of providing value through outstanding patient care under a healthy practice. Furthermore, the company made significant investments across its product and engineering teams over the past two years, focusing on making Kareo Clinical the best possible EHR for independent practices."

For the Customer Value Leadership Award, Frost & Sullivan defined and measured the following two macro-level categories: customer impact and business impact. Analysts independently evaluated these two areas against 10 criteria, including price/performance value, customer purchase experience, customer ownership experience, customer service experience, growth potential, and financial performance. In evaluating the Kareo platform, Frost & Sullivan highlighted Kareo's flexible, modular and cost-effective approach and its high level of customer service.

In addition, when discussing Kareo Telemedicine, a secure and HIPAA-compliant video consultation tool for patient visits, the report stated, "Frost & Sullivan recognizes how the [software] solution serves a critical purpose in saving substantial operational costs that practices historically incur while catering to patients who visit their clinics to receive a diverse scope of healthcare services. Furthermore, Frost & Sullivan admits that with COVID-19, there is a massive adoption of Kareo Telemedicine by practices that are moving to remote operations. Kareo Telemedicine stands as a very timely solution responding to the actual challenges faced by the healthcare space."

The report concluded, "Frost & Sullivan believes that [Kareo's] dedication to unmatched customer services, paired with its vision for anticipating and meeting industry needs, sets it apart from its competitors. With its strong overall performance, Kareo earns Frost & Sullivan's 2020 North American Customer Value Leadership Award for its exceptional contributions to the ambulatory EHR market."

The full Frost & Sullivan report is available here, and more information on the complete Kareo platform can be found here.

About Kareo

Kareo is the only cloud-based, complete medical technology platform purpose-built to meet the unique needs of independent practices in more than 45 specialties and the billing companies that serve them. Today Kareo helps over 50,000 providers in all 50 states run more efficient and profitable practices, while delivering outstanding patient care. The Kareo technology platform is the first to help independent practices find more patients, manage their care with a fully certified and easy-to-use EHR, and get paid quickly, all in one complete and integrated package. Kareo has received extensive industry recognition, including the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, and Black Book's #1 Integrated EHR, Practice Management and Medical Billing solutions, as well as ranking at the top of the Leader Quadrant in the FrontRunners Software Analysis of EHR. Kareo's growth further demonstrates the expansion and vitality of the independent practice market in the U.S. With oﬀices across the country, Kareo's mission is to help independent practices succeed in an ever-changing healthcare market. More information can be found at www.kareo.com.

