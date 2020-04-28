WELLESLEY, Mass., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Karim Joseph Hamawy, M.D., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Urologist in the field of Surgery for his devotion to patient-centered care and the accomplishments he has achieved at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.

Part of Beth Israel Lahey Health (BILH), Lahey Hospital and Medical Center renders expert care for all patients, both regionally as well as internationally. Founded in 1923, the Hospital is devoted to quality patient care and resident education. The BILH merger brings together 13 hospitals, 1000 primary care physicians, and 3,600 specialists into one organization.



Leading an impressive career for more than thirty years, Dr. Hamawy has earned an excellent reputation for being a patient-preferred urologist in Norfolk County. He has been rated five stars by his patients, who have praised him for the time and compassion he devotes to those under his care, as well as the excellent outcomes he has achieved.

Dr. Hamawy specializes in diseases of the urinary tract. Devoted to excellent care, his clinical interest include erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, and stone disease.

In preparation for his career, Dr. Hamawy attended Boston University School of Medicine, earning a Doctorate of Medicine degree in 1990. He went on to work as a

resident at Boston University Medical Center.



A respected voice in his areas of expertise, Dr. Hamawy serves as a member of several organizations, such as the American Urological Association and the Society of Academic Urologists. He is involved in resident education and has been Program Director for more than a decade. He sits on the Board of Directors of the New England AUA.



In his spare time, Dr. Hamawy enjoys traveling and spending time with family. He is bilingual, speaking English and French.



Dr. Hamawy dedicates this recognition to his wife, Nancy, his children Eddy and Jean, and in loving memory of his father Dr. Fouad Hamawy.



For more information, please visit https://physicians.lahey.org

