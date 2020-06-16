Karin Falk Appointed President Construction Division

STOCKHOLM, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Karin Falk is currently Senior Vice President Services & Customer Quality at Volvo Trucks. Prior to that, Karin served as EVP Corporate Strategy & Brand Portfolio at Volvo Group, and from 1995-2008 she held multiple executive positions at Volvo Cars, including President Special Vehicles. Karin holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Economics from School of Economics and Commercial Law in Gothenburg, Sweden.

"I am very pleased to welcome Karin to Husqvarna Group. Her strong management background, broad functional experience and leadership will be valuable assets in the next stages of the Construction Division's development. Karin also brings a wealth of knowledge in customer solutions and services, which are central focus areas for the entire Group," says Henric Andersson, President & CEO Husqvarna Group.

Karin Falk will be based in Jonsered, Sweden and take up her new position within the Construction Division on September 1, 2020.

Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group is a global leading producer of outdoor power products and innovative solutions for forest, park and garden care. Products include chainsaws, trimmers, robotic lawn mowers and ride-on lawn mowers. The Group is also the European leader in garden watering products and a global leader in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are sold under brands including Husqvarna, Gardena, McCulloch, Poulan Pro, Weed Eater, Flymo, Zenoah and Diamant Boart via dealers and retailers to consumers and professionals in more than 100 countries. Net sales in 2019 amounted to SEK 42bn and the Group has around 13,000 employees in 40 countries.

