Karité Shea Butter participates in Variety's 2020 Power of Women

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Karité Shea Butter is proud to announce their participation in Variety magazine's 2020 "Power of Women: Frontline Heroes" event. The brand has donated its Crème Corps Hydrating Body Cream for 600 gift bags, which will be donated to frontline workers this year.

Scheduled to air on June 25 at 10pm EDT on Lifetime and Facebook, "Lifetime Presents Variety's Power of Women: Frontline Heroes" will celebrate the women on the frontlines of the pandemic—including doctors, nurses, teachers and researchers—who are putting themselves at risk to make a difference and working toward finding a solution in this crisis. Virtually hosted by Good Morning America's Robin Roberts, the special will take a look at ways these extraordinary women are confronting domestic violence, changes to the way children are educated, mental health, homelessness and other areas of daily life that have been affected by COVID-19. In addition, Cate Blanchett, Patti LuPone and Janelle Monáe are being honored for their professional achievements and humanitarian efforts this year.

"Variety's Power of Women is an event my sisters and I look forward to year after year, and we are proud to be a part of it for 2020," says Karité Shea Butter co-founder and CEO, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Naana Boakye. "Although our participation was in the works well before the pandemic struck, we believe the awareness raised by Variety's long-standing partnership with Lifetime will be significantly enhanced by this event's premiere on Facebook as well this year."

The brainchild of three sisters from Ghana—one of which is a dermatologist—Karité Shea Butter is committed to offering only the highest quality, raw, unrefined shea butter. Karité's Crème Corps Hydrating Body Cream and Crème Mains Hand Cream are rich in antioxidants and essential fatty acids that help soothe, heal and restore elasticity to the skin, and formulated without irritating ingredients such as dyes, silicones and parabens. These dermatologist-developed products are made with a limited number of ingredients, making them safe for sensitive and compromised skin.

