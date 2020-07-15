Karius Named to Forbes AI 50 List of Most Promising Artificial Intelligence Companies

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Karius, the world leader in liquid biopsy for infectious diseases, was named one of America's most promising artificial intelligence companies by Forbes. The Karius® Test uses novel genomics and AI approaches to identify more than 1,000 clinically relevant pathogens (including bacteria, fungi, DNA viruses, and parasites) from a single blood draw, informing doctors about the likely types and quantities of infectious microorganisms affecting their patients. The Karius Test delivers results typically the day after sample receipt, allowing doctors to quickly diagnose and treat their patients.

To develop the esteemed list, Forbes partnered with venture firms Sequoia Capital and Meritech Capital to evaluate 400 submissions to identify the 50 U.S.-based companies that are using artificial intelligence in meaningful business-oriented applications. Karius pioneered the discovery and application of microbial cell-free DNA, enabling non-invasive detection of pathogens throughout the body with its Karius Test. Today, the Karius Test is used in over 100 hospitals and health systems nationwide.

"We are bringing precision medicine and infectious disease diagnostics closer together," said Karius Chief Technology Officer, Sivan Bercovici. "When it comes to DNA, the big challenge is that the deeper you look, the more you see, the better you need to understand what it is that you are looking at. Karius' AI platform holds the key to extracting value out of that deep data. Without it, all you have is a lot of non-actionable little pieces of information."

Multiple publications support the value of the Karius Test in accurately identifying infections. In particular, the Karius Test has shown utility in non-invasively identifying infections in patients with compromised immune systems. In a recent study of immunocompromised pediatric patients, the Karius Test non-invasively identified the pathogen causing infection more frequently than invasive procedures, and even more frequently than all microbiological tests combined.



Karius is now helping infectious disease doctors on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the Karius Test does not currently detect RNA viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, the Karius Test can reduce diagnostic uncertainty for patients testing negative for SARS-CoV-2 by providing an alternate infectious disease diagnosis. Additionally, because patients with severe COVID-19 and those with other infections have overlapping clinical presentations, the Karius Test can accurately identify these other infections to enable targeted therapy.

Karius is a life sciences company focused on generating genomic insights for infectious diseases with a non-invasive blood test that helps clinicians make rapid treatment decisions. By mapping each patient's microbial landscape from a single blood draw, Karius moves closer to a vision of a world where infectious disease is no longer a major threat to human health.



