SUFFERN, N.Y., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karl J. Schroeder, MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever for his distinguished career in the Psychiatry field and in acknowledgment of his work in private practice.

With five decades spent providing patient care in Psychiatry, Dr. Schroeder is respected in his field and has helped countless patients find the help they need. He has provided excellent patient care in private practice at 104 Montebello Road in Suffern, NY, for over 46 years.

As a young child, Dr. Schroeder felt drawn to psychiatry. His grandfather had 11 strokes, and his mother had chronic asthma and depression. His compassion for his family led him to pursue Psychiatry and help people find the treatments they need to live their lives to the fullest. At his private practice in Suffern, he provides patients with psychotherapeutic and psychopharmacologic therapies. He creates a customized psychiatric evaluation plan for every patient and monitors their progress as the treatment progresses.

As a Psychiatrist, Dr. Schroeder will meet with each patient and discuss their mood, behaviors, cognition, and perceptions. He can then diagnose them with a mental disorder or refer them to another specialist to treat other disorders. After diagnosis, he can prescribe medication or therapy or suggest lifestyle changes to improve health. In most cases, a mix of psychotherapy and medication is required.

In his daily work, Dr. Schroeder often works with patients battling addiction, suffering traumatic injuries or illnesses, or depression. In some cases, Dr. Schroeder makes house calls when the patient cannot visit his office.

In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Schroeder dedicated two years to serving in the US Army. He also taught at Columbia University from 1975 to 2008, providing knowledge to the next generation of physicians.

Before working in private practice, Dr. Schroeder obtained his college education at Notre Dame, where he received his undergraduate degree. He then went to Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, graduating with his Medical Degree. Dr. Schroeder continued gaining experience through a Psychiatry residency at the New York State Psychiatric Institute. As a result of his education, he is board-certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN), a non-profit corporation dedicated to psychiatry and neurology. He is certified to practice in New York.

On a personal note, Dr. Schroeder enjoys Paleontology, gardening, and hiking when he isn't working. He also loves to read and has been studying American History.

Dr. Schroeder has been recognized for his decades of work by IssueWire and Health News Today, who released his profiles in 2021. He has been awarded as a Top Doctor from 2002 to 2019 and a Top Doctor: New York Metro Area from 2001 to 2019.

For more information, call his office at (845) 357-9367.

