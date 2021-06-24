Karl Malone Auto Group Acquires Teague Toyota, Ford & Chevrolet in El Dorado, AR. Tweet this

Karl Malone's primary business was playing basketball in the NBA for 19 years. He made fourteen All-Star appearances, 11 All-NBA First Team selections, four All-Defensive nods, two league MVPs, two All-Star MVPs, all while with the Utah Jazz. He also earned two Olympic gold medals, the first with Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and the "Dream Team" in 1992. In 2005, Malone announced his official retirement from basketball.

With the addition of the Teague stores, Karl Malone owns ten dealerships, including Powersports and automotive, and a body and paint shop in Utah.

Karl Malone is very active in the community and also owns multiple businesses in Ruston, LA.

Some folks in town even refer to Ruston as "Malone Land."

The new Karl Malone Auto Group dealerships can be found on West Hillsboro in El Dorado, AR. You can call (870) 862-2900 for information.

SOURCE Karl Malone Auto Group