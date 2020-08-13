Karma Adds To European Retail Network In Belgium

Having already welcomed new retailers not just in Florida, Texas, California, Indiana and Sweden this year, Karma embraces Belgium as its latest addition. The expansion supports Karma's objective of entering five continents by the end of 2020.

"We're extremely excited to welcome Karma Belgium. It is an honor for Karma to work in combating climate change, in which the Belgian government hopes to reduce carbon emissions by 35% before 2030. These are very big numbers, but I believe with the technology Karma brings to the table, we can play our part in supporting their goals," said Joost de Vries, Karma's Vice President of Global Sales and Customer Experience.

Karma's soul-stirring Revero will be the first model available for Belgium retailers. Its elegant aesthetic, along with its technological capabilities, will attract an audience that will further stir the passion of luxury car enthusiasts. Karma has already embarked on its journey accumulating several retailers in different countries and continents, and this newest addition will not only distinguish Karma's goal of offering an indisputable customer experience, but also the task of successfully implementing newfound technology for reducing global emissions.

Karma Automotive, best known as Southern California's creator of soul-stirring luxury electric vehicles, is more than what meets the eye ever since it was founded in 2014. Karma has also transpired to be a leader and developer of advanced technologies in the automotive industry. By opening its engineering, design, customization, and manufacturing resource opportunities to other companies, Karma's unique ideology of combined alliances embraces the potential of building even more luxurious cars through new technology and product development. The Revero GT, Green Car Journal's 2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year™, is an electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies Karma's goal of offering leading technology and luxury experience. The Revero GT, as well as the Revero GT Sports, the performance version, have been offered by retail partners in North America, and already received overwhelming acclaims. Every Revero and vehicle is created with unparalleled individual care and world-class craftsmanship at the Karma Innovation and Customization Center in Moreno Valley, California.

