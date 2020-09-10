Karma Adds To North American Retail Network With Karma Washington DC

"Karma has a very bright future, and we are excited to have the opportunity to witness it firsthand," said Tate Attia, Karma Product Specialist at EAG. "We look forward to sharing Karma's story with our customers and showing them the unique driving experience that a true luxury electric vehicle provides."

Karma's Revero GT won Green Car Journal's 2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year™ award. All Revero vehicles are assembled largely by hand at the company's manufacturing facility in California. Customers can select a wide variety of customization options, including a sports or performance package with an assortment of functional and visual upgrades.

"We like to work with dealers who share a passion for automotive craftmanship and who organize unique events, allowing customers to experience Karma vehicles in exciting ways," said Joost de Vries, VP of Global Sales and Customer Experience, Karma Automotive. "Exclusive Automotive Group is a perfect example of that, and we are thrilled to have them represent Karma in the DC Metro market."

Karma Washington DC will further Karma's expansion goal of covering 85% of North America's top luxury markets by the end of 2020. The new retail partner brings Karma's North American retail presence to 24 locations.

More information on Karma Washington DC can be found by calling (703) 587-4482, or visiting 8550 Leesburg Pike, Vienna, VA 22182.

Karma Automotive, best known as Southern California's creator of soul-stirring luxury electric vehicles, is more than what meets the eye ever since it was founded in 2014. Karma has also transpired to be a leader and developer of advanced technologies in the automotive industry. By opening its engineering, design, customization, and manufacturing resource opportunities to other companies, Karma's unique ideology of combined alliances embraces the potential of building even more luxurious cars through new technology and product development. The Revero GT, Green Car Journal's 2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year™, is an electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies Karma's goal of offering leading technology and luxury experience. The Revero GT, as well as the GT Sport, the performance version, have been offered by retail partners in North America, and already received overwhelming acclaims. Every Revero and vehicle is created with unparalleled individual care and world-class craftsmanship at the Karma Innovation and Customization Center in Moreno Valley, California.

