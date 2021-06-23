Karma and Luck Gives Back to Las Vegas During COVID-19

Karma and Luck's partnership with Make-a-Wish Southern Nevada began in 2018 in conjunction with their unique Tree of Life home decor. For every Feng Shui tree sold, the brand donates a portion of their proceeds. Due to the growth of their e-commerce business, Karma and Luck was able to donate two times as much during the COVID-19 pandemic than they had from 2018 to early 2020.

As Las Vegas tourism plummeted and unemployment skyrocketed through early 2020, Karma and Luck brought on an additional nonprofit partner with Three Square, a division of Feeding America. For each of their signature red string protection bracelets that are sold, Karma and Luck donates proceeds to Three Square to feed thousands of local families.

Vladi Bergman, the Founder and CEO of Karma and Luck, felt the impact of COVID-19 firsthand, alongside the majority of Las Vegans. "I was forced to shut down all of my stores and send my employees home. We got together as a company and decided to pivot to e-commerce. We are blessed to have found success, and we want to continue our mission of spiritual awareness and awakening through our jewelry and home decor," said Bergman. He continued, "We believe in being citizens of the world, but Las Vegas is where we call home. As Karma and Luck grows, we're committed to lifting up the communities that have embraced us."

ABOUT KARMA AND LUCK:

Karma and Luck was founded to connect cultures through fair trade and beautiful, handmade products featuring symbols of peace and kindness. Currently based in Las Vegas, Karma and Luck maintains a universal outlook. Every Karma and Luck piece is designed to bring good fortune to your home and to surround you with protective energy wherever you go. Learn more at www.karmaandluck.com or on Instagram at @karmaandluck.

