Karma Automotive And Premier Financial Services Introduce New Leasing Partnership For Revero GT In The United States

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Karma Automotive, the Southern California-based luxury electric vehicle manufacturer and developer of advanced technologies for the automotive industry, has partnered with Connecticut-based Premier Financial Services to provide automotive enthusiasts in the United States with a new leasing program designed to deliver a cost-effective ownership experience for Karma's captivating and unmistakable Revero® GT.

"We are delighted to be working with Premier Financial Services, an entity that has been serving luxury automakers and buyers of luxury vehicles since 1997 with an unmatched client experience," Dr. Lance Zhou, the CEO of Karma Automotive, said.

According to Mitch Katz, Premier's Founder and CEO, "We are honored to be associated with Karma, which is one of the most innovative and exciting new marques to come along in decades. Our Simple Lease program is designed to put "dreams in driveways," and through our partnership we look forward to helping Karma dealers and retailers put the Revero GT in many driveways across the United States."

Over the past 23 years, Premier Financial Services has been recognized within the automotive industry as an innovator and nationwide leader in lease financing of new and previously owned exotic, vintage and luxury vehicles. Premier finances cars purchased through authorized and independent dealers, as well as private party transactions and auctions.

The partnership between Karma Automotive and Premier Financial Services is designed to strengthen both brand experiences, and enable Karma clients to benefit from the world class level of customer service provided through Premier's leasing program. This partnership will open the door for serious car enthusiasts to embark on a new adventure with the Revero GT, which received the "2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year" award.

About Karma

Karma Automotive, best known as Southern California's creator of soul-stirring luxury electric vehicles, is more than what meets the eye ever since it was founded in 2014. Karma has also transpired to be a leader and developer of advanced technologies in the automotive industry. By opening its engineering, design, customization, and manufacturing resource opportunities to other companies, Karma's unique ideology of combined alliances embraces the potential of building even more luxurious cars through new technology and product development. The Revero GT, Green Car Journal's 2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year™, is an electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies Karma's goal of offering leading technology and luxury experience. The Revero GT, as well as the Revero GT Sports, the performance version, have been offered by retail partners in North America, and already received overwhelming acclaims. Every Revero and vehicle is created with unparalleled individual care and world-class craftsmanship at the Karma Innovation and Customization Center in Moreno Valley, California.

For more information, visit www.karmaautomotive.com, or www.karmanewsroom.com.

About Premier Financial Services, LLC.

Since its founding in 1997, Premier Financial Services has been a recognized leader in specialty leasing of exotic, vintage and luxury cars. The company is dedicated exclusively to innovative, customized leasing arrangements for clients who seek the flexibility of financing, conservation of capital, and the tax advantages of leasing. Premier's reputation as the "gold standard" in specialty leasing, and its long track record of client loyalty are based on first-hand knowledge of car values; an unmatched level of "white glove" customer service; and personal integrity that ensures complete transparency at all times.

For more information, please visit www.premierfinancialservices.com

SOURCE Karma Automotive

Related Links

www.karmaautomotive.com

