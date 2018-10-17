Karma Automotive Announces Limited Aliso Edition

"Our Aliso Edition is an example of what 'custom' can mean for Karma," says Karma Automotive's CEO Dr. Lance Zhou. "It's a specially-crafted luxury electric vehicle for a very select few who seek a truly unique product, and something we believe can be a model for how Karma approaches other unique custom editions and contribute to the sales growth of the company."

Only 15 Aliso Editions will be produced, all individually numbered with unique interior and exterior badging, special exterior paint, interior leather-trim colors, and custom carbon fiber wheels. Starting today, Aliso Editions will be available for sale from select Karma Automotive's dealers located across the United States and Canada.

The Aliso Edition is assembled in Southern California, at Karma Automotive's dedicated plant in Moreno Valley and has an MSRP of $145,000. Retail deliveries are expected to start during November and conclude prior to Dec. 31, 2018.

"Karma Automotive's design team looked to California's vibrant 1,000-mile coastline and dramatic mountains for inspiration," explains Barny Koehler, Karma's President China & Chief Innovation Officer. "The Aliso Edition's design is an interpretation of nature where coastline touches surf, like the sights and sounds of Aliso Beach, a popular area in Orange County, Calif., located near Karma Automotive's headquarters."

The interior design composition of the Aliso Edition suggests a landscape of coastal sand and ocean from a point of view on a beach looking to the horizon as the sun descends. The cabin is a calming, soothing and gentle space, expressing the peaceful moments when land meets ocean at nightfall. The Aliso name is embroidered on the leather seats, and the exterior is badged with Revero Aliso.

The pure, ceramic-toned leather provides a delicate accent between sea and sand on the seat backs. The ceramic accent also extends to the doors, providing balance to the overall color scheme and a nod to the exterior body color. The dark leather of the center console and steering wheel is contrasted by the sun-colored thread for stitching, while bone thread is used on the nightfall leather pieces.

The Aliso Edition also features sustainably sourced platinum and red burl wood finishes, on the console and dashboard. Aliso Edition's leather is sourced from the oldest family-owned leather company in the world, Bridge of Weir in the Lowlands of Scotland. The hides are sourced in Scotland, the UK and Ireland and are tanned using a chromium-free process in an operation committed to eliminating waste through efficient resource use, recycling and energy recovery.

The full expression of sand, sea and sun is seen in Aliso Edition's exterior paint color, Laguna Pearl. The paint's special formula requires a complex layering system of glass flakes, a celebration of the sun's sparkle over the ocean's crest.

The Aliso Edition also sports black CarboTek wheels and Brembo calipers in dark metallic orange, a color that ties back to the special edition badging.

"Our company, our vehicles and our passion are rooted in Southern California," Koehler adds. "We live here and work here. We are influenced by the mountains, the desert, the ocean and the light. California is a place that inspires imagination, and every day at Karma we draw on the wealth of the state's natural wonders for our inspiration."

Meet Karma Automotive and Karma Revero

Karma Automotive designs, engineers, assembles and markets luxury electric vehicles, all from its Southern California base of operations. Founded in 2014 and employing nearly 1,000 people worldwide, Karma Automotive is committed to elevating and growing the luxury mobility experience for its customers and draws on global relationships and technology partners to achieve this. Named Green Car Journal's 2018 Luxury Green Car of the Year, Karma Revero is a luxury electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies the company's goals of offering leading automotive design, technology, customization and an outstanding customer experience.

Learn more about Karma Automotive and Revero at www.karmaautomotive.com or visit the password-free Karma Newsroom at www.karmanewsroom.com for the latest press releases, videos and images.

SOURCE Karma Automotive

Related Links

http://www.karmaautomotive.com

