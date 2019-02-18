Karma Automotive Announces New Dealership In Naples

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California-based automaker Karma Automotive continues to expand its retail presence in the United States by adding Karma Naples to a growing list of dealerships in Florida and across the country.

Karma Naples, owned by Todd Rosenthal, president and founder of Naples Motorsports, is the automaker's third Florida-based dealership to offer its Revero, the world's most exclusive luxury electric vehicle that's as visually dynamic as it is exhilarating to drive. Karma dealerships are also operating in Miami, and Palm Beach, FL.

"Todd is a best-in-class business partner who will help Karma provide the kind of personalized VVIP treatment discerning luxury customers demand," said Joost de Vries, Karma Vice President of Global Sales and Customer Experience. "Naples Motorsports has a rich history in the community and we expect their commitment to provide a personalized ownership experience will contribute to Karma's continued growth in Florida and the United States."

Karma Naples is now among 18 Karma Automotive dealers, as well as a factory-owned store, in the United States, Canada and Chile to offer the Revero, which is meticulously handcrafted at Karma's Innovation and Customization Center in Moreno Valley, Calif. The same commitment to detail and excellence is extended to Karma owners, who receive unrivaled personal support. Karma's VVIP California Experience, during which Revero owners can participate in a three-day curated program, illustrates the automaker's belief that ownership needs to be memorable and special, and that becoming part of the brand includes connecting with the people that stand behind it.

"We're excited to add the Karma brand and the stunning luxury electric Revero to our Naples Motorsports family," Rosenthal said. "Karma's commitment to an unrivaled owner experience complements our customer-centric approach, one that has resulted in repeat business and long-lasting relationships with our loyal customers."

Rosenthal and his team are very active in the Naples community and have been instrumental in the establishment of what are now well known "destination" events like Cars-on-Fifth and Cars and Coffee. More information about Karma Naples, located at 1250 Airport Road South, can be found at naplesmotorsports.com/karmanaples or 239.430.5655.

Meet Karma Automotive and Karma Revero

Karma Automotive designs, engineers, assembles and markets luxury electric vehicles, all from its Southern California base of operations. Founded in 2014 and employing nearly 1,000 people worldwide, Karma Automotive is committed to elevating and growing the luxury mobility experience for its customers and draws on global relationships and technology partners to achieve this. Named Green Car Journal's 2018 Luxury Green Car of the Year, Karma Revero is a luxury electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies the company's goals of offering leading automotive design, technology, customization and an outstanding customer experience.

Learn more about Karma Automotive and Revero at www.karmaautomotive.com or visit the password-free Karma Newsroom at www.karmanewsroom.com for the latest press releases, videos and images.

SOURCE Karma Automotive

Related Links

https://www.karmaautomotive.com

