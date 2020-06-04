Karma Automotive Announces New Sports And Performance Packages For The 2020 Revero GT

Available now for the 2020 Revero GT, the Sports and Performance Packages feature both functional and visual upgrades which make the Revero GT even more striking. Both the Sports and Performance packages unleash an acceleration of 0 to 60mph in 3.9 seconds and electronic torque vectoring.

The Sports package exterior features a Borrego Black paint as standard, with chrome blackout and lightweight carbon fiber exterior pieces, GTS fender badges, red calipers, cross drilled rotors, and 22" Dune Twist Midnight Chrome wheels. Karma's signature badge, a solar eclipse, is notably monochrome, indicating a special high-performance variant -- a unique design element shared by the brand's SC2 concept car.

Inside the vehicle, a similar blackout Karma badge is placed on the steering wheel, complemented by a sleek carbon fiber trim throughout the cabin. GTS insignia is respectfully placed upon the center console and UX/UI display, a subtle nod to the vehicle's performance enhancements.

For the driving enthusiast who prefers to conquer the roads surreptitiously, the Revero GT Performance package offers all the functional upgrades of the Sports package, while maintaining the original exterior of the Revero GT. Inside the cabin, a GTS emblem in the performance oriented UX/UI, including a special Track Mode, serves as a strong nod to the vehicle's enhancements.

"The GT Sports and Performance Packages offer an enhanced experience for the driving enthusiast. Through these packages, we've combined the instant torque and dynamic capabilities of an electric sportscar, with the comforts of a luxury extended range sedan. The aesthetic enhancements of our Sports Package adds to the GT's persona, amplifying its presence as a statement-making luxury electric vehicle," says Joost de Vries, Vice President of Global Sales and Customer Experience, Karma Automotive.

The 2020 Karma Revero GT features dual electric motors which power the vehicle's on-board generator and offer the best of both worlds; exceptional performance and handling, with the ability to drive up to 80 zero-emission miles on battery power alone and 360 miles overall range, powered by a 28kWh NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) lithium-ion battery featuring high overall density and power output.

All Revero vehicles are assembled largely by hand at Karma's Innovation and Customization Center (KICC), the company's manufacturing facility in Moreno Valley, Calif. This dedication to craftsmanship furthers Karma's philosophy that ownership should be personal and special, connecting owners to the pioneering technology and inspiration behind their vehicles.

The Revero GT is available to order at Karma's North American retailers today, starting at $144,800 USD.

About Karma

Southern California-based Karma is more than just a car company. Although we are best known as a creator of soul-stirring luxury electric vehicles, Karma has emerged as a high-tech incubator offering innovators a perfect platform to prove their emerging technologies. Founded in 2014, Karma is reinventing the traditional retail-based automotive business model by opening its engineering, design, customization and manufacturing resources to other companies looking to speed product development, access new technology, or make their products more luxurious. The Revero GT, Green Car Journal's 2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year™ is a luxury electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies Karma's goals of offering leading automotive design, technology, customization and an outstanding customer experience. Our retail partners in North America are now delivering the Revero GT to retail customers and will begin offering a performance version, the Revero GTS, later in 2020. Every Revero is created with great individual care and world-class craftsmanship at the Karma Innovation and Customization Center in Moreno Valley, Calif. For more information, visit www.karmaautomotive.com, or www.karmanewsroom.com.

