Karma Automotive Bolsters Growing Leadership Ranks

"Lewis has the kind of expertise in corporate financial investments, strategy development and implementation, international operational management, and market-entry strategies we need to help grow Karma's unique luxury electric vehicle nice," said Karma CEO Dr. Lance Zhou. "Karma attracts top talent because we have a very clear vision of what's required to achieve our goals and execute a solid product plan that spans the next decade. Our future is strong."

Liu comes to Karma from Faraday Future where he served as Senior Director of Strategic Partnership & Business Development since 2016. Prior to his time at Faraday, Liu was a Managing Director of KPMG Advisory (China), leading the management consulting practice for the automotive industry. Prior to joining KPMG, Liu was Senior Vice President at Ascension Capital, a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions for the auto industry. Lewis was also the General Manager and Plant Manager at Philips Lighting Electronics where he managed a business unit in the Asia Pacific region for Philips.

"Karma's Value-Forward business plan which in part encourages collaboration with the right business partners to help accelerate technology and product development really attracted me to the company," said Liu. "I'm excited to help create long-term value for a brand that's defined by exclusive design and craftsmanship, intuitive and integrated high technology, personalized customization that allows every Karma vehicle to be special, and an owner experience with unrivaled treatment."

Liu, who reports directly to Mikael Elley, Karma's Co-Chief of Staff, will craft strategies to meet future luxury EV customer demands, leverage technology developments, and remain in front of competitor plans and industry trends to help ensure Karma is well positioned for success. He is expected to play a key role in driving revenue and maximizing profitability.

Liu earned his MBA from the University of Chicago and his master's degree in Artificial Intelligence from the University of Mississippi. He also earned a bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Beijing Polytechnic University.

Meet Karma Automotive and Karma Revero

Karma Automotive designs, engineers, assembles and markets luxury electric vehicles, all from its Southern California base of operations. Founded in 2014 and employing nearly 1,000 people worldwide, Karma Automotive is committed to elevating and growing the luxury mobility experience for its customers and draws on global relationships and technology partners to achieve this. Named Green Car Journal's 2018 Luxury Green Car of the Year, Karma Revero is a luxury electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies the company's goals of offering leading automotive design, technology, customization and an outstanding customer experience.

Learn more about Karma Automotive and Revero at www.karmaautomotive.com or visit the password-free Karma Newsroom at www.karmanewsroom.com for the latest press releases, videos and images.

