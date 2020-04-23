Karma Automotive Debuts E-Flex Platform With Supercar-Capable Architecture

Karma's newest E-Flex Platform is designed for high-performance applications and is powered by front and rear mounted dual electric motors, delivering 1,100 HP at peak power, with 10,500 lb.-ft (14,000 Nm) wheel torque. The platform is targeted to achieve an impressive 0 to 60mph acceleration in less than 1.9 seconds. Together with Karma's new Silicon Carbide (SiC) high-density inverter, the platform features a flat-floor battery for optimal weight distribution that could provide up to 400 miles of pure-electric range.

"Our latest E-Flex platform is well-suited for supercar configurations and is designed to be outfitted to high-performance vehicles such as Karma's SC2 concept car," said Kevin Zhang, Chief Technology Officer, Karma Automotive. "The goal of all of Karma's E-Flex platforms is to offer our partners a multitude of electric mobility solutions with different drive motor systems and battery pack variants; our High-Performance E-Flex platform is among the most premium of these configurations, offering unprecedented performance results."

Karma's E-Flex Platform leverages the company's emerging technology, manufacturing and design services to offer partners innovative electric mobility solutions. Using the Karma E-Flex Platform, vehicle manufacturers can optimize development costs to engineer, test, certify and build an EREV or BEV platform, allowing electrification of their products with greater speed and efficiency.

Other Karma E-Flex platforms recently announced include the company's signature EREV platform and a BEV van equipped with SAE® 1 Level 4 autonomous technology, with applications ranging from high performance supercars to everyday economic vehicles for passengers and cargo. Additional demonstration platforms will be revealed in coming weeks, with over 22 different configurations and a multitude of additional components available including Karma's new SiC inverters. Karma also announced plans to build its future Revero GTE; a full-BEV version of its award-winning Revero GT, on a dual-motor Karma E-Flex Platform.

About Karma

Southern California-based Karma is more than just a car company. Although we are best known as a creator of soul-stirring luxury electric vehicles, Karma has emerged as a high-tech incubator offering innovators a perfect platform to prove their emerging technologies. Founded in 2014, Karma is reinventing the traditional retail-based automotive business model by opening its engineering, design, customization and manufacturing resources to other companies looking to speed product development, access new technology, or make their products more luxurious. The Revero GT, Green Car Journal's 2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year™ is a luxury electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies Karma's goals of offering leading automotive design, technology, customization and an outstanding customer experience. Our retail partners in North America are now delivering the Revero GT to retail customers and will begin offering a performance version, the Revero GTS, later in 2020. Every Revero is created with great individual care and world-class craftsmanship at the Karma Innovation and Customization Center in Moreno Valley, Calif. For more information, visit www.karmaautomotive.com, or www.karmanewsroom.com.

1 "SAE" is a Registered Trademark of SAE International.

