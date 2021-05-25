Karmanos Cancer Institute announces additions to Board of Directors

In their roles, Arends and Hester will collaborate with the existing board members to support the Institute's mission of leading transformative cancer care, research and education. Karmanos treats more than 12,000 new patients annually and is Michigan's largest cancer care and research network.

"We are honored to welcome these leaders to our board," said Gerold Bepler, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Karmanos Cancer Institute. "Geaneen brings extensive volunteer experience in addition to her expertise in mergers and acquisitions. This, combined with a personal connection to Karmanos, will make her a valuable addition to the board. Sylvester has demonstrated his superior ability to lead innovative growth and expansion. His experience will assist us as we increase the life-saving services and research offerings at Karmanos. Both of these members will bring valuable perspective to our outstanding board, whose leadership guides us in our pursuit of a cancer-free world."

Biographies

Geaneen Arends, attorney and vice president and director, Butzel Long

Geaneen Arends is an accomplished business attorney with more than 20 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions and commercial real estate transactions and previously served as chairperson of the corporate and real estate practice groups at Butzel Long. She also serves in volunteer capacities at PBS Detroit as a Trustee, Detroit Historical Society as a Trustee and First-Vice Chair, and Detroit Symphony Orchestra on the Classical Roots Steering Committee. She is a fellow of the American Bar Foundation and has been recognized for her work in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion. Arends is passionate about eradicating cancer and has a close relative receiving care at Karmanos.

Sylvester Hester, chairman, Global Automotive Alliance

Since stepping into the Global Automotive Alliance leadership role in 2008, Hester has focused on operational excellence and sustained growth, which has resulted in a corporate acquisition, entry into new markets, an increase in facilities, innovation in product and service delivery and enhanced national and global relationships. He is a member of the Board of Trustees at The Tuskegee University.

Karmanos Cancer Institute Board of Directors

Timothy Monahan, Chair

Geaneen Arends

Jim Bennethum (Ex Officio)

Gerold Bepler, M.D., Ph.D. (Ex Officio)

Armando Cavazos

Karen Cullen

David Drews

David Duprey

Shari Ferber Kaufman

Sylvester Hester

Phil Incarnati (Ex Officio)

Tom Kalas (Ex Officio)

M. Roy Wilson, M.D. (Ex Officio)

ABOUT THE BARBARA ANN KARMANOS CANCER INSTITUTE

Karmanos Cancer Institute is a leader in transformative cancer care, research and education through courage, commitment and compassion. Our vision is a world free of cancer. As part of McLaren Health Care, Karmanos is the largest provider of cancer care and research in the state of Michigan. For more than 75 years, our administrative and research headquarters, along with our premier specialty cancer hospital, have been located in downtown Detroit. Our 15 network sites throughout the state deliver market-leading cancer care and clinical trials conveniently to the communities where many of our patients live. Karmanos is recognized by the National Cancer Institute as one of the best cancer centers in the nation. Our academic partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine provides the framework for cancer research and education – defining new standards of care and improving survivorship. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit www.karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Karmanos Cancer Institute

