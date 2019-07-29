Karmanos Cancer Institute hosts Second Annual Prostate Cancer Awareness Game at Jimmy John's Field, August 16

Prostate cancer survivors can receive a complimentary ticket with the purchase of two companion tickets, while supplies last. Other perks include a group photo on the field before the game, a chance to hold the flag during the National Anthem, prostate cancer awareness information and resources, and recognition of prostate cancer survivors throughout the game.

$35 includes patio seating, an all you can eat bar-b-que buffet with unlimited soft drinks and water, two tickets for adult beverages, fun activities for children, postgame fireworks, and much more. Each $35 ticket will include a donation to support prostate cancer research at Karmanos.

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute is headquartered in Detroit, with 16 locations throughout Michigan. As part of McLaren, Karmanos is the largest cancer care and research network in the state. It is among the nation's best cancer centers as one of the National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the United States and the only one located in metro Detroit. Karmanos cancer experts focus solely on cancer to prevent, detect and treat as well as eradicate all forms of cancer. Its long-term partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine enhances the collaboration of critical research and academics related to cancer care. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit www.karmanos.org . Follow Karmanos on Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

