Karmanos Cancer Institute Issues Statement On E-Cigarettes And Risk Of Vaping

As the largest provider of cancer care and research in the state of Michigan, Karmanos believes our citizens should be aware of these harmful health risks and cautioned about the use of flavored e-cigarettes to prevent long-term health problems. We support and encourage Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan State Legislature to act to protect Michigan residents. Given the links to cancer risk that were ultimately proven from tobacco products, we believe e-cigarettes and vaping should be avoided.

The Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS), which includes professional groups such as American Thoracic Society and American College of Chest Physicians, released a statement recommending:



Vaping should be considered tobacco products and regulated as such, including taxation of electronic cigarettes and supplies.

The sale of electronic cigarettes to adolescents and young adults must be prohibited by all nations, and those bans must be enforced.

All forms of promotion must be regulated and advertising of electronic cigarettes in media that are accessible to youths should cease.

Because flavorings increase rates of youth initiation, they should be banned in electronic nicotine delivery products.

E-cigarette use should be prohibited in indoor locations, public parks, and places where children and youths are present.

Justin F. Klamerus, M.D., MMM

President

Karmanos Cancer Hospital & Network

Ayman O. Soubani, M.D.

Chief, Pulmonary & Critical Care Services

Karmanos Cancer Institute

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute is headquartered in Detroit, with 16 locations throughout Michigan. As part of McLaren, Karmanos is the largest cancer care and research network in the state. It is among the nation's best cancer centers as one of the National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the United States and the only one located in metro Detroit. Karmanos cancer experts focus solely on cancer to prevent, detect and treat as well as eradicate all forms of cancer. Its long-term partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine enhances the collaboration of critical research and academics related to cancer care. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit www.karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

SOURCE Karmanos Cancer Institute

