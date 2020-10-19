Karmanos Cancer Institute Launches Diversity and Inclusion Committee

"Diversity at Karmanos has always been an organizational strength," said Dr. Klamerus. "To enhance its power, we must continue to educate and embrace culture shifts, seek ways to improve, stay present and bridge gaps in care for our patient population. This cannot be done by the local committee alone. We will align with the McLaren Health Care corporate council and seek engagement from staff to empower the community we serve."

The Diversity and Inclusion Committee is comprised of members from many different areas of the organization from leadership and administration to clinical staff and researchers. They will hold their first meeting on October 19, 2020. In addition to core members, the committee will work with department leaders in identifying staff members to participate in initiatives to broaden the scope of voices and ideas.

Karmanos' Health Equity Book Club

In alignment with the organization's increased focus on diversity and inclusion and to encourage open conversation about inequity, Karmanos has launched a Health Equity Book Club. The purpose of this quarterly program is to educate health care providers on the history of systemic racism in medicine and to set the stage for developing strategies and interventions to eliminate the impact of racial inequities in medical practice and society. This will be done through the reading and discussion of texts that explore a range of topics related to equity in health care.

"Karmanos encourages everyone to learn more and support our community. Doing so makes us better caregivers, colleagues and individuals," said Michael Simon, M.D., MPH, co-leader of the Breast Cancer Multidisciplinary Team and creator of Karmanos' Health Equity Book Club.

For more information and to register for the first virtual dialogue session on Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 4 – 5:30 p.m., visit www.karmanos.org/bookclub.

"No time is soon enough for us to heighten our long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion. Through open conversation, vulnerability and education, we can take steps that will allow us to better understand our patients, our colleagues and ourselves," said Dr. Simon.

A history of diversity and inclusion

While the formalization of a Diversity and Inclusion committee and the Health Equity Book Club are new additions, Karmanos has long been committed to serving diverse populations. Through its Population Studies and Disparities Research (PSDR) Program, Karmanos researchers work to identify risk factors underlying disease onset and progression and develop intervention strategies to reduce risk and improve diagnosis, treatment and outcomes. These goals are aimed at decreasing race and ethnicity related disparities and overall disease burden.

Additionally, Karmanos began working with the Surveillance, Epidemiology and End Results Program (SEER) in 1973, as one of the original nine registries. Karmanos contributes approximately 38% of the national cancer incidence and survival data for African Americans. The SEER registry is not only used for descriptive studies; it provides a population-based source of cases for case-control and case-case comparisons.

Karmanos is also home to the Office of Cancer Health Equity and Community Engagement (OCHECE) whose mission is to eliminate cancer health disparities in Michigan by promoting community-engaged research and evidence-based strategies throughout Karmanos' 46-county catchment area in Michigan. OCHECE programs include Michigan Cancer HealthLink, an academic-community partnership created to build community capacity to collaborate in cancer-related research and a Research and Advocacy Consortium (RAC). This growing network includes more than 30 faith-based, social service and public health organizations. The RAC works with OCHECE to support evidence-based interventions to improve cancer outcomes; inform diverse communities about clinical trials, cancer control, prevention, screening and treatment; aid in the dissemination and implementation of research discoveries; and advance health policy recommendations.

"We are proud of the work we have already done to enhance equity in cancer care, and in the medical field overall. However, there is much more to be done. We are committed to fighting inequity, just as we are committed to fighting cancer," said Dr. Klamerus.

ABOUT THE BARBARA ANN KARMANOS CANCER INSTITUTE

Karmanos Cancer Institute is a leader in transformative cancer care, research and education through courage, commitment and compassion. Our vision is a world free of cancer. As part of McLaren Health Care, Karmanos is the largest provider of cancer care and research in the state of Michigan. For more than 75 years, our administrative and research headquarters, along with our premier specialty cancer hospital, have been located in downtown Detroit. Our 15 network sites throughout the state deliver market-leading cancer care and clinical trials conveniently to the communities where many of our patients live. Karmanos is recognized by the National Cancer Institute as one of the best cancer centers in the nation. Our academic partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine provides the framework for cancer research and education – defining new standards of care and improving survivorship. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit www.karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Karmanos Cancer Institute

Related Links

http://www.karmanos.org

