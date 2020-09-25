Karner Blue Capital signs Finance for Biodiversity Pledge

"Climate change and the Sixth Great Extinction of plant and animal life are direct consequences of past and present human activity," said Vicki Benjamin, president of Karner Blue Capital. "Our response must include the coordinated efforts of all stakeholders, including, perhaps most importantly, participants in the capital markets, who have the human and financial resources to effect change."

Collective commitment by the financial sector

The Finance for Biodiversity Pledge is a collective commitment by the finance sector itself. The pledge was established by a group of European financial institutions which have been working actively as members of the Finance and Biodiversity Community ([email protected] Community).

New signatories are welcome to join

Financial institutions from all continents that are not yet involved with the Pledge are strongly encouraged to sign up to it. Please visit www.financeforbiodiversity.org for more information and to sign up.

The 26 brave institutions who have launched the Pledge are: ACTIAM N.V., Achmea Investment Management, AEGON Nederland N.V., Allianz France, ASN Bank, ASR Nederland, Bankinter, AXA Group, Caisse des Dépôts, Domini Impact Investments LLC, Etica Sgr - Responsible Investments, HSBC Global Asset Management, Karner Blue Capital, Mirova, Piraeus Bank, New Forests Pty Ltd, NN Investment Partners, NWB Bank, Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A., Robeco, Triodos Bank, Triple Jump, UFF African Agri Investments, Vancity Investment Management and Volksbank.

About Karner Blue Capital

Karner Blue Capital (KBC) is an SEC-registered investment adviser, Certified B Corporation, and signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment. KBC's ESG investment strategies are centered around the protection of our planet for future generations with a specific focus on preserving biodiversity, promoting environmental stewardship, and improving animal welfare. We use proprietary research and company benchmarking to identify and invest in forward-looking companies that are leading their respective industries with respect to the treatment of animals and the protection of natural animal habitats, as these are key but often overlooked components in the fight to ensure the continued health and vitality of our planet. KBC's objective is to provide sustainable and responsible investment products that enable investors who care about the treatment of animals, the degradation of their habitats, and the planetary risks posed by biodiversity loss to align their investments with their values.

Karner Blue Capital, LLC (KBC) is an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. The information presented in this press release is for educational purposes only and does not constitute general or personal investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any security or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security. There is no assurance that any Karner Blue Capital strategy will achieve its investment objective. Investing in accordance with any Karner Blue Capital strategy involves risk, including the possible loss of principal invested. An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the applicable strategy carefully before investing. KBC's Firm Brochure (Part 2A to Form ADV) includes this and other important information about the firm and is available on KBC's website or upon request by emailing [email protected] or calling 1-833-KARNERB (527-6372).

